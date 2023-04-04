Riverview man charged with manslaughter in death of casino manager

A Riverview man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a Casino New Brunswick manager last month.

Michael Thomas Glaspy, 50, briefly appeared in Moncton provincial court by phone from Codiac RCMP holding cells on Friday morning.

He was charged with a single count of manslaughter, a homicide that's committed without intent to kill a person.

Frenette, 56, died on March 28 after being assaulted on the job on March 4. (Ferguson Funeral Home)

It's alleged he killed 56-year-old Rodney Frenette. Frenette, the food and beverages manager at the casino, was assaulted on the job early on March 4 and died in hospital March 28.

Crown prosecutor Marine Polo consented to Glaspy's release from custody on several conditions.

They include a prohibition against going to the casino and a requirement he remain in New Brunswick, except when going to work in Saskatchewan.

Glaspy told Judge Anne Richard he understood and would follow the conditions.

The case is scheduled to return to court on May 26.

Members of Frenette's family were in court as the charge was laid, but they declined to comment while leaving the courthouse.

Frenette's obituary says he was born in Point La Nim in northern New Brunswick and was a technology buff who spent countless hours designing computer graphics as a hobby.

It says his love of technology led to a fascination with Disney World, which he recently visited with his wife and daughter.