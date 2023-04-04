Lawsuits allege Moncton casino manager killed by drunk customer

The family of a Casino New Brunswick manager who died after being assaulted on the job are suing the alleged perpetrator and the company that owns the casino.

Food and beverage manager Rodney Frenette, 56, was assaulted March 4 and died in hospital March 28.

Michael Thomas Glaspy, 50, of Riverview has been charged with manslaughter.

Frenette's estate, widow and daughter filed two separate lawsuits in Moncton court against Glaspy and the casino owner, Great Canadian Gaming (New Brunswick) Ltd.

The statements of claim say Frenette was working on March 4 when, "without warning," Glaspy struck Frenette in the face, causing him to fall backward and hit his head.

The statements say Frenette went unconscious and died "despite valiant medical efforts."

Rodney Frenette, 56, died March 28 in hospital after being assaulted while working at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton. (Submitted by Connie Frenette)

The lawsuits, separate from the criminal case, contain allegations that have yet to be proven in court. Statements of defence have yet to be filed.

Gilles Lemieux, a defence lawyer representing Glaspy on the criminal charge, declined to comment Thursday.

The case against Glaspy alleges he was a customer at the casino who had "consumed excessive amounts of alcoholic beverages and/or intoxicants," which left him unable to act appropriately.

It describes Glaspy as six feet four inches tall and 300 pounds, who used "excessive force" against the smaller Frenette.

"He failed to take into account his superior physical demeanour and martial arts and/or boxing training," the lawsuit says of Glaspy.

It alleges he failed to take medications or follow treatment for his "violent tendencies," failed to avoid a gambling facility when his gambling habits were known to cause aggravation and anger, and failed to seek counselling to curb his "violent tendencies."

The claim says Glaspy's actions caused Frenette's family to suffer.

Brian Murphy is the lawyer who filed the cases on behalf of the family.

In an interview, Murphy described Glaspy's alleged actions as a "violent sucker punch stroke that ended up, eventually, in Mr. Frenette dying and a tremendous loss to the family."

Case against casino alleges lack of security

The lawsuit against the casino company alleges it was negligent by failing to provide adequate security knowing, or ought to have known, that Glaspy was "a danger, was being served excessive alcohol, and had become unruly."

It says Frenette's duties didn't include security which should have dealt with Glaspy instead of Frenette.

Alternatively, the suit claims the casino was warned by Frenette and others of inadequate security and excessive serving of alcohol but took no measures to protect its staff and the public.

CBC requested comment from Great Canadian Gaming on Thursday, but has yet to receive a response.

The cases do not specify how much money they are seeking from Glaspy or the company, leaving the determination of damages to the court.

Glaspy is expected to appear in Moncton provincial court Friday for the criminal case. He has elected to be tried by a judge and jury.