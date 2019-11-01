Lawyer loses bid to overturn dismissal of lawsuit against 2 cities for 'wrongful' conviction

A prominent Saint John lawyer who sued the City of Bathurst and the City of Fredericton for alleged negligence in the way their police handled an investigation against him has lost his bid to get the dismissal of the lawsuit overturned.

The Court of Appeal of New Brunswick dismissed Rod Gillis's appeal in an oral decision on Thursday.

The three-justice panel, led by Chief Justice Marc Richard, is expected to give its reasons in a written decision at a later date.

Gillis had sued Bathurst Police Force Deputy Chief Andre Comeau, retired Fredericton Police Force officer Mark Lord, and the City of Bathurst and the City of Fredericton as their employers, alleging he was wrongfully convicted of obstruction of justice in 2013 because of their negligence.

Gillis, who was accused of attempting to stop a witness from testifying against one of his clients, was acquitted in 2015.

His lawsuit was dismissed earlier this year. Court of Queen's Bench Justice Fred Ferguson ruled in January that the officers and municipalities were protected under the Protection of Persons Acting Under Statute Act.

Gillis alleged Ferguson had erred in law and that police are not immune to liability under the Canadian law of negligence.

"Police owe a duty of care … to suspects being investigated," and their conduct during the course of an investigation "should be measured against the standard of how a reasonable officer in like circumstances would have acted," the veteran lawyer had argued.

He also alleged the judge had erred in law in failing to find that a municipality is liable for a tort committed by a police officer "in the same manner as a master in respect of a tort committed by the master's servant, even if the police officer is not subject to a suit by virtue of statutory immunity."

Gillis could not be reached for comment.

Stems from case 10 years ago

His legal saga dates back to 2009, when he was representing former Liberal MLA Frank Branch in a civil lawsuit against the North Shore Forest Products Marketing Board, as well as on criminal charges of fraud and extortion.

The manager of the marketing board, Alain Landry, alleged Gillis approached him during a break in proceedings at the Bathurst courthouse and offered a deal. He alleged Gillis had said to him, "They're your witnesses, make sure they don't testify and the Crown won't have a case."

​Gillis was charged with obstruction in 2011, found guilty in provincial court in 2013 and sentenced to 22 months in jail.

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal quashed his conviction in 2014, citing errors of fact and law by the trial judge, and ordered a new trial.

But in 2015, when the new trial was set to begin, the Crown dropped the charge, saying there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction, based on new evidence.

The other panel members who dismissed Gillis's lawsuit appeal were Ernest Drapeau, the former chief justice, and Justice Kathleen Quigg.