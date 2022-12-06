Former supervisor recounts how Cumberland became increasingly difficult to work with

The trial in a wrongful dismissal claim by a former New Brunswick college instructor heard more testimony Tuesday about how his behaviour fostered a toxic work environment in the months leading up to his firing.

Gareth Davies, academic chair at the Maritime College of Forest Technology, testified in New Brunswick Court of King's Bench about how Rod Cumberland sought to undermine his authority and acted in ways that were "embarrassing" to the college.

"There was an increasing amount of email traffic coming from Rod that I found openly accusatory and disrespectful to me," said Davies, testifying before Chief Justice Tracey DeWare.

Cumberland is suing the college for wrongful dismissal, alleging his 2019 firing from the college was motivated by his vocal criticism of the use of glyphosate by the forestry industry.

The college has responded by arguing Cumberland's termination had nothing to do with his views on glyphosate, but was due to his being intolerable to work with.

Becoming Cumberland's boss

Davies was called to testify by Chad Sullivan, one of the college's lawyers.

He testified he started working as an instructor at the college in 2013 and, in October 2018, was promoted to the newly created role of academic chair.

Rod Cumberland is suing the Maritime College of Forest Technology for his alleged wrongful dismissal in June 2019. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Davies said it was a role that Cumberland and two other instructors had applied for, and one which made him the direct supervisor of Cumberland and all of the college's instructors.

Davies said he later learned from college director Tim Marshall that Cumberland objected to his being hired for that role and filed an appeal to the college's board of governors.

"Early on, there was almost an immediate increase in emails to me and all staff that even from an early point, from my perspective, were consistently questioning my perspective, my judgment on everything," Davies said, adding that Cumberland would often copy staff on those emails even if they weren't involved in the issue.

"That happened early on. I was concerned about it. It made more sense when Tim told me Rod was in opposition to me being hired as academic chair."

Disagreeing to punish students

Davies testified that much of the negative interactions he had with Cumberland came after a disagreement over whether to punish students over an incident at a camp the college hosted for second-year students in fall 2018 at Fundy National Park.

Davies said Cumberland was adamant that students had broken the rules when they travelled off the site of the campground to drink beer and watch a hockey game at a hotel in the nearby village of Alma one evening.

Davies said while it was billed as a "dry camp," where drinking wasn't allowed, it wasn't as clear whether instructors had any authority to go after adult students if they left the campground to drink outside designated class time.

Davies said he met with two members of the college's disciplinary committee, who both agreed the students shouldn't be punished for drinking.

Davies said he ultimately ruled the students didn't deserve to be punished, and he invited Cumberland in an email to meet with him in person if he wanted to discuss it further.

Davies said that meeting never happened, but he heard from colleagues that Cumberland was unhappy with the decision.

"Increasingly stressful," said Davies, when asked about the work environment thereafter.

"Faculty meetings were really tense, confrontational in general. People were upset about the nature and toxicity about those meetings."

Davies said when he clarified the rules about drinking at college-sanctioned camp events in a January 2019 email, Cumberland aired his disagreement in a response that other faculty were copied on.

"I thought it as an attempt to discredit my competence and judgment," Davies said. "I found it unreasonable and unnecessarily combative and disrespectful and didn't contribute to any constructive conversation around this issue."

Questioning Davies's handling of situation

On cross-examination, Paul Champ, Cumberland's lawyer, questioned Davies about how he went about handling that dispute.

Paul Champ, the lawyer for Cumberland, questioned Davies about changing the student policy handbook midway through the semester. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

He brought up emails where Cumberland asked Davies to meet about the issue of students drinking during college-organized camps, which Davies didn't follow up on.

"You weren't responding to Mr. Cumberland's emails because you knew he was on his way out the door," Champ said.

Davies earlier testified he'd already been in discussions with college director Tim Marshall about firing Cumberland over his conduct.

"That probably had an influence," Davies replied.

Champ also questioned Davies about decisions to make changes to the student policy handbook partway through the fall 2018 semester without informing instructors.

Those changes included removing the ban on wearing hats in class, which court earlier heard garnered complaints against Cumberland when he enforced it.

Davies testified he wasn't aware of any notice to instructors about that update to the policy when it was made.

Another change saw a loosening of a requirement that students give notice of any incident of absence from class, which court also heard Cumberland frequently enforced in the past.

Davies testified he wasn't aware of any notice being sent out to inform instructors about the change either.

"Mr. Cumberland wasn't aware of that either," Champ said.

'Embarrassed' by behaviour at seminar

Davies also testified about a seminar on herbicides held at the University of New Brunswick in 2019.

Davies said the event was intended to allow students the chance to listen to a group of scientists presenting their research on glyphosate, along with a question-and-answer session after.

Davies said he was there, as was Cumberland.

Davies said Cumberland dominated the questions and answers portion of the seminar, adding he made statements suggesting the panel members were biased when it came to the matter of glyphosate.

Davies said he ultimately felt Cumberland's remarks were inappropriate and sent the wrong message to students about how to behave professionally.

"I was embarrassed, I thought it represented the college poorly," Davies said.