Former student testifies Cumberland picked on students, made sexist comments in class

A former student of Rod Cumberland testified the fired college instructor picked on male students who had long hair and made sexist comments about women.

William Haley was one of four witnesses who testified Monday in the wrongful dismissal trial between Cumberland and his former employer, the Maritime College of Forest Technology.

Cumberland is suing the college for wrongful dismissal, alleging his 2019 firing from the college was motivated by his vocal criticism of the use of glyphosate by the forestry industry.

Haley was called to testify by lawyers representing the college and was directly questioned by lawyer Chad Sullivan.

Haley testified he was a student in several of Cumberland's courses and thought he was an intelligent person.

However, he said he felt Cumberland didn't actually want to teach students and was more concerned with perpetuating his views of how students should behave.

"It was a negative, toxic environment," Haley said, adding Cumberland tried to "cram" as many notes onto students as possible.

"It was death by PowerPoint [presentation]," Haley said.

Haley said Cumberland also followed strict and sometimes unfair standards around punctuality.

He said there were cases where Cumberland would lock the doors to the classroom at 8:58 a.m., even if the class was scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

"He thought if you weren't early, you weren't on time."

Haley also testified that Cumberland "made fun of students quite a bit," adding that Cumberland called him "the long-haired hippy student with fruity hair."

Haley also testified Cumberland said women belonged in the kitchen.

"It wasn't an every day occurrence, but it was more often than it should have been."

During cross examination, Paul Champ, Cumberland's lawyer, pointed out that those specific allegations weren't included in a complaint Haley sent to Gareth Davies, the college's academic chair.

Haley said he'd met with Davies personally to discuss the details of the complaint, and then wrote a follow-up complaint to Davies to include other behaviour by Cumberland, such as confiscating a hat from a student because he was wearing it during class.

Creating a toxic work environment

The college's lawyers also called on Sarah Weatherby, the college's administrator, and former colleague of Cumberland.

She testified how a toxic work environment was brewing as a result of conflict between Cumberland and Davies.

Weatherby said the conflict stemmed from Cumberland's dissatisfaction over how Davies responded to an incident where students were caught drinking during a school-organized camp at Fundy National Park in fall 2018.

Sarah Weatherby, administrator at the college and former colleague of Cumberland, testified Cumberland was creating a toxic work environment for other employees due to his poor working relationship with academic chair Gareth Davies. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

She said the students were told they weren't allowed to drink alcohol for the duration of the stay, but some were caught doing so at a motel in the nearby village of Alma.

Weatherby said she, Cumberland, and another instructor were in charge of the students and reported the matter to Davies.

She said Davies didn't feel the need to discipline the students, which disappointed her as well as Cumberland.

However, she said while she eventually let the matter go, Cumberland became increasingly defiant in his interactions with Davies.

"The environment was starting to get toxic for all of us," Weatherby said.

"You could cut the tension with a knife most days."

Weatherby also testified that she was "embarrassed" about Cumberland's approach to questioning scientists participating in a seminar on glyphosate held at the University of New Brunswick in January 2019.

"I felt it got uncomfortable with the questions being asked, which led to the students asking questions that weren't appropriate," she said.

"I felt he [Cumberland] was being a little too pushy with his views in that setting."

Weatherby said she left the seminar early because of Cumberland's behaviour, and Tim Marshall, the college's director, later asked to meet with her to discuss what happened.

She said the conversation was more about his conduct at the event, rather than his views on glyphosate.

"I told [Tim Marshall] I did leave, that to me it did feel it was a little inappropriate and intense."

Eroding discipline

Earlier in the day, court heard testimony from Phil Hughes, another former colleague of Cumberland, who was called to testify by Champ.

Phil Hughes was a colleague of Cumberland and testified that the college's management was becoming more lax on disciplinary measures and holding less frequent staff meetings. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Hughes said he was also on the fall trip to Fundy National Park and was disappointed by the absence of consequences for the students who drank alcohol.

Hughes went on to testify how over the years he noticed a relaxing of rules that were previously in place to enforce discipline among students, notably Davies's discontinuation of the disciplinary committee.

"I always thought there was a bar for students to meet — an academic bar — and other unwritten rules.

"I found they were steadily eroding."

Hughes said faculty were also becoming dissatisfied with the infrequency in which faculty meetings were being held, adding that he was finding it difficult to raise any concerns with Davies.

Board discussed Cumberland's firing

The trial also heard testimony from Van Lantz, a professor at UNB and member of the college's board of governors from 2013-20.

Lantz testified that Cumberland and his possible firing was discussed at a board meeting in June 2019.

"What I recall, we were told that there were some performance-related concerns and issues, inappropriate behaviour and as a result they were considering letting Mr. Cumberland go," Lantz said, adding that Marshall was the one raising those concerns.

Lantz said there was discussion about "inappropriate behaviour" by Cumberland, though no one went into specifics.

Champ then directed the court to minutes of the board meeting, which mentioned that the conduct of a college staff member during the glyphosate seminar in January 2019 was "said to be causing embarrassment to the board, to industry, and actually called the opinions of scientists into question."

Lantz confirmed that part of the minutes was in reference to Cumberland's actions during the seminar on glyphosate in Fredericton.

"I do take issue with the insinuation that researchers are in the pockets of industry," Lantz said, about opinions Cumberland shared about the speakers at the seminar.

"I didn't think that was appropriate to make."