Fix coming for Rockwood Park trail lights damaged in theft, says councillor

Saint John Coun. John MacKenzie says the city has ordered components to repair a series of lights along a popular Rockwood Park walking trail.

Almost all of the 26 solar-powered lights along the 1.4-kilometre trail around Lily Lake have been out of commission since late July when thieves busted into the base of each of the light towers, stealing rechargeable batteries and other parts.

While two men have been arrested and charged, the lights have yet to be fixed and, as the days grew shorter this winter, the number of people using the trail has dropped off dramatically.

Jenna Dobbelsteyn and Sharlene Gould walk the trail regularly, until the thefts it had been the only walkway in the park with lighting.

"If there were working lights around Lily Lake, we'd be able to walk a little bit later than how early we cut it now," said Dobbelsteyn. "There were a couple of days when I was telling her, 'OK, let's go back now because I don't feel safe walking around the park after it got even a little bit darker.'"

Jenna Dobbelsteyn, left, and Sharlene Gould say they don't feel as safe walking on the trail since the lights were damaged. (Connell Smith/CBC)

For Ashley Ryan, walking her greyhound, Kuma, it's about keeping upright under icy conditions.

She, too, has stopped walking the trail in the evening.

"It is quite dark. There is one light that still works in the middle [section of the trail], but to get to the middle it seems a lot further than when you first look at it," she said. "We've definitely tried a few times using the light from my phone or a flashlight and it's just not quite the same."

The programmable solar-powered lights were donated to the city in 2015 by Saint John Energy.

They cost $250,000 to purchase and install.

'It's been really missed this winter'

Natasha Stephen has been visiting the park nearly every day since before the lights were put in.

"In the wintertime, once the lights start to change and it's quite dark, around 4:30 or 5, it's really nice to have the lights and stay active throughout the year," she said.

She said when the lights were operating she used the trail as late as 9:30 p.m. on some winter nights.

But in recent weeks, she said, she and many others have stopped.

"By 5:30 or 6, you wouldn't see anybody," she said. "It's been really missed this winter, by me."

Saint John Ward 2 Coun. John MacKenzie says the city has ordered the parts to fix the damaged walking trail lights in Rockwood Park. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Rockwood Park falls within MacKenzie's Ward 2.

He said it should not be "too much longer" before the lights are fixed.

"The parts have been ordered," said MacKenzie. "As soon as they arrive, the electrician is going to reinstall the new parts and get the lights up and running."

MacKenzie said he does not know how much the repairs will cost the city or whether they can be covered by insurance.