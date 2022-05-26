$1.5M facelift for Saint John's Rockwood Park should be complete by year's end

The City of Saint John hopes to complete Phase 3 of the Rockwood Park redevelopment project by the end of the year.

The $1.5 million project will focus on the area around the Duck Pond and interpretive centre near the entrance to the 890-hectare (2,200-acre) park.

The project is currently in the public consultation phase, explained Cameron Whitcomb, the project manager for the city.

As part of that process, he said, the city held two public information sessions at the park's interpretive centre on Thursday, where members of the design team from Gemtec Consulting Engineers and Scientists were on hand to answer questions from the public.

This is a conceptual drawing of Phase 3 of the Rockwood Park redevelopment project that will focus on the area around the Duck Pond. (Submitted by GEMTEC)

Marco Sivitilli is a civil engineer and Gemtec's project manager for the Rockwood Park work. He said there are a number of improvements included in the third phase, the largest of which focuses on the causeway between Lily Lake and the Duck Pond.

The road will be reinforced and widened to allow for a multi-use trail, which currently doesn't exist. The current designs show the proposed roadway width about twice the size it is now.

New lights will also be added to the widened route.

This diagram shows the current plans for the $1.2-million redevelopment project. (Submitted by GEMTEC)

Sivitilli said the designs as presented at the public information session are just proposals and are subject to change based on public feedback, and suggestions from the City of Saint John. They're also subject to change based on permits and environmental approvals, he said.

Whitcomb said the $1.5 million for this phase comes to the city from the federal government through the gas tax fund.

He said the city prioritized the area around the Duck Pond.

The Duck Pond will be slightly reshaped around the edges but will remain roughly the same size. Part of the project will remove the gabion walls and replace them with a more natural slope. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"It's in pretty bad shape and it needs some renewal, so we focused on that area," he explained.

Although Gemtec used the city's priorities in order to come up with the proposed design, Whitcomb said the designs could be tweaked based on feedback from the public.

Sivitilli said officials are working through the permitting process with the Department of Environment and other regulatory agencies. He said the design should be completed soon, which will allow for tenders to go out this summer.

The roadway between the Duck Pond and Lily Lake will be reinforced and widened to add a walkway. (Submitted by GEMTEC)

The goal is to have construction done by the end of the year.

While there will be some traffic showdowns in the park during the construction phase, Sivitilli said the plan is to keep traffic moving through the park as much as possible, and access to the Interpretive Centre will be maintained throughout.

Some of the existing features will also be upgraded, including landscaping around the Duck Pond, and the decking and stairs around the Interpretive Centre.