Well-intentioned food drop-offs at Rockwood Park hurt wildlife, naturalist says

Rockwood Park staff are urging the public to let "wildlife be wild" after another instance of food dumping at the large urban park in Saint John.

Earlier this week, piles of rotting fruits and vegetables were strewn about the lower Fisher Lakes parking lot.

Rockwood Park naturalist Emilie Murphy said it's not an uncommon occurrence. Staff check certain hotspots every few weeks to make sure they're clear of dumped produce, she told Information Morning Saint John on Thursday.

The acts are well-intentioned, she said. People just want to feed the animals, but doing so can have a negative effect on them.

Rockwood Park naturalist Emilie Murphy says whoever dumped the food is well-intentioned, but such gestures can have negative effects on the animals. (Nick Cameron/Twitter)

"The bottom line is that feeding animals makes them more used to human contact and unnaturally gives them the idea that humans equal food," Murphy said.

The animals will become increasingly reliant on humans as a food source, she said. Some people feed the animals from their vehicles, which creates another troubling connection for the animals.

Murphy said animals will run toward a vehicle in hopes of a snack.

"We've picked up lots of animals that have been injured or died because of this interaction," she said.

The food itself can also hurt animals. A pile of lemons was spotted among the dumped food this week, something that can be "quite harmful" to a deer's sensitive stomach, Murphy said.

Recently, park staff found 30 tubs of sour cream left for animals.

"The deer, luckily, had not touched it, but we had some raccoon visitors that day," she said.

Some of the produce photographed in Rockwood Park earlier this week. Murphy says some food can be 'quite harmful' to wildlife. (Nick Cameron/Twitter)

At 890 hectares, Rockwood Park has plenty of natural food sources, she said.

Park staff use signs and online content to educate the public about the dangers of feeding wildlife.

The City of Saint John website devotes an entire page to a slew of reasons why people should not feed the ducks.

"Our tactic is not to fine people or berate them, but to educate them that leaving this food is not necessarily in the best interest of the animals," Murphy said.