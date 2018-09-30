Fredericton music scene gearing up to 'Rock for Donnie'

A rock marathon aims to memorialize the musical legacy of one of the victims of the Aug. 10 Fredericton shootings.

Rock for Donnie will feature 12 bands over 12 hours, all raising money for the family of Donnie Robichaud.

Larry Hall, one of the organizers of the fundraiser, and a longtime friend and bandmate of Robichaud, said he hopes it will be a healing event for Fredericton's rock community.

"The events of Aug. 10, in the city, horrified and shocked us all, especially when it's your former bandmate and friend who's one of the victims," said Hall.

"Immediately we knew we wanted to do something."

The shooting killed two police officers and two civilians. Police have said all four were hit by bullets from a long gun fired from the third storey of an apartment building on Brookside Drive on the city's north side.

Unique merch

While the organizers will be taking donations at the door and at Long & McQuade locations before the concert, they have also come up with a few unique ways to remember Robichaud.

T-shirts and drumsticks have been made with the fundraiser's title written on them and also feature a cartoon of Robichaud, which was drawn by Robichaud's tattoo artist, Ryan Mclaughlin.

"He just drew it from memory," said Hall.

"He said 'Donnie would come down to my shop when I was in Oromocto and he would always go by and just give the thumbs up on his motorbike.'"

Limited edition Los Cabos Drumsticks featuring a cartoon of Donnie Robichaud drawn by his tattoo artist. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

The drumsticks are made locally by Los Cabos drumsticks, which is based in Hanwell.

Phil Guay works for Los Cabos and said the company jumped at the opportunity to help out.

"This is the first time we've ever done something where we've made a specific [drumstick] for an event," he said. "That's it, there's no more going to be made."

Only 36 pairs will be made. They'll be given out as raffle prizes and available for bid at the fundraiser's silent auction.

Deep musical roots

Hall said the fundraiser will be a celebration of Robichaud's musical legacy.

The 12 bands performing have a connection to Robichaud, with him having either played with them at one time, or toured with them or mentored them.

Hall said it wasn't hard to find 12 bands with connections to Robichaud.

Larry Hall, one of the organizers of the fundraiser, and a longtime friend and bandmate of Robichaud, said the fundraiser will be a celebration of Robichaud’s musical life. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"He played in lots of different groups, [at] lots of different places, made ... loads of friends," said Hall.

Guay said he didn't know Robichaud personally.

"I knew he was part of the music scene, he loved the music scene in Fredericton, he was always in a band and trying to push the music scene in Fredericton, but I honestly had no clue he [had] that big of an impact."

Healing power of music

Music has been a healing presence in Fredericton since the August shooting and has included Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival volunteers wearing "Fredericton Strong" T-shirts, a song written about one of the slain officers and a benefit concert being held on Oct. 6.

"I know the magic that music has," said Hall.

The Rock for Donnie fundraiser is only one of the musical acts of remembrance that have or will take place after the shootings. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"It's motion, it's alive if you will, it's sound waves … It changes our, without getting too mystical, it changes our mood. In this case [music] is being used to heal and to bring people together."

Rock for Donnie will take place Oct. 13 at the Tribute Bar and Lounge in Fredericton starting at 2 p.m. and will be all ages until 6 p.m.