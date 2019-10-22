Man sent to jail for possessing 110 child pornography images

A 65-year-old Grand-Bay Westfield man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 months in jail for possessing child pornography.

Robert Whiting pleaded guilty in August to possession of 110 child pornography images.

Provincial court Judge Andrew LeMesurier said he was waiting for another judge to make a ruling before he sentenced Whiting.

On Tuesday morning, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Darrell Stephenson was the first in New Brunswick to make a written decision about a child pornography case since the Criminal Code was amended in 2015. LeMesurier used that Tuesday morning judgment to guide his own ruling Tuesday afternoon.

Because of Stephenson's decision, LeMesurier was bound to put more emphasis and more weight on what is referred to as deterrence and denouncement, as opposed to rehabilitation.

Whiting will only serve 14 of the 16 months because the time he's spent in remand adds up to four months.

The Crown asked for 18 to 24 months, and the defence asked for the minimum sentence of one year.

Whiting will have to be on the sex offenders registry for 20 years and will be barred from parks and community centres where children under the age of 16 can be found. He's also prohibited from being employed or volunteering in a position where he's in a position of trust with children under the age of 16.

It's 'sexual abuse'

In his ruling, LeMesurier did provide the ages of the children in the photos but said some were "of a very tender age."

"Possession of child pornography is in itself child sexual abuse," LeMesurier said.

Sitting in the prisoner's box, wearing an orange jumpsuit, Whiting said he wants to apologize "and to say how ashamed I am for what I've done."

He also thanked the people who stood by him.

There were no victim impact statements presented in this case.

"Hopefully, you'll get some treatment," LeMesurier said to Whiting before sending him out.