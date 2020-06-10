Patients travelling for N.B. medical care don't have to self isolate, including N.S. top doctor

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health is travelling to New Brunswick for a medical procedure not available in his province, but he won't have to self-isolate when he arrives.

New Brunswick's borders have been closed to unnecessary travel for months, but they've never been closed to people coming in to receive medical care. All medical travellers are also exempt from the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period, but it doesn't mean they're set free once they cross the border.

Provincial spokesperson Bruce McFarlane said patients coming in from another province must travel directly to and from the hospital or to their accommodations.

They are required to self-monitor and avoid contact with vulnerable individuals, he said in an email.

Geri Geldart, vice-president clinical of Horizon Health Network, said the hospitals also communicate with each travelling patient.

"Patients are also provided with instructions specific to the service they'll be receiving in advance of their scheduled appointments," she said.

Dr. Robert Strang said he was travelling to New Brunswick on Thursday for a surgery to check on the margins of skin cancer he'd previously had removed.

"That type of surgery is not yet available in Nova Scotia," he said.

This means he'll be self-isolating for 14 days when he returns to Nova Scotia, he said, and working from home.

Elective surgery backlog

When the COVID-19 outbreak began in New Brunswick, Horizon put a hold on all elective surgeries. Once the province moved to the orange phase of recovery, services were slowly reinstated.

The network restarted elective surgeries, with a focus on people whose surgeries were cancelled because of COVID-19. In mid-May, when recovery began, the backlog was about approximately 15,000 patients.

On Thursday, Geldart said there are 14,575 people on the surgical wait list. Vitalité Health Network couldn't provide this information by publication time.

She said over the last week, hospitals completed 98 per cent of their regular surgical volume.

Horizon is still resuming priority elective surgeries, and it's also reopened outpatient clinics, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services for high-urgency cases, "by appointment only," Geldart said.

"The vast majority of services are functioning in some capacity, with added precautions in place," she said.

People coming from out-of-province — and people from health zones that are deemed to have an outbreak — are treated differently in hospital, Geldart said. The patient is kept in isolation in a private room and staff follow enhanced personal protective equipment precautions.