Robert Pichette, the man who created New Brunswick's flag, dead at 83

The man behind the New Brunswick flag and the white paper that led to the Official Languages Act has died at the age of 83.

Robert Pichette died Thursday, according to his friend, University of Moncton political scientist Roger Ouellette.

Pichette was born in 1936 in Edmundston. He began his career in broadcasting but was soon drawn to public service.

He served as chief of staff and deputy minister to Premier Louis Robichaud. During his tenure Pichette prepared the framework for what led to the New Brunswick Official Languages Act.

Pichette is also responsible for the design of New Brunswick's present flag, which was adopted in 1965.

Pichette was also a well known author interested in the history of Acadia and New Brunswick. He was a columnist and editorialist at L'Acadie Nouvelle, The Telegraph Journal and The Globe & Mail.

He was awarded the order of New Brunswick in 2006 and was named an officer in the National Order of the Legion of Honour by France in 2016 for his role in installing French as an official language in New Brunswick.

People around the province, including Premier Blaine Higgs, have been posting on social media about Pichette's death, remembering him as an iconic New Brunswicker who shaped the province.