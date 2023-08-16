Robert Moreau sues UNI Financial over firing during summer troubles

Four months after he was fired by UNI Financial Cooperation, former CEO Robert Moreau is filing a lawsuit claiming wrongful dismissal.

Moreau alleges UNI blamed him for last summer's controversial transition to a new online banking platform that left thousands of members of the credit union without the ability to pay bills, transfer money or receive paycheque deposits.

In a notice of suit filed this week in the Court of King's Bench in Bathurst, Moreau says that he was fired in a "humiliating manner," and that UNI destroyed his reputation.

Moreau is asking for damages and interest equal to the amount he would have received had he been fired without cause.

After transition to a new online platform in the summer, thousands of UNI Financial Cooperation customers were unable to access their bank accounts online, pay bills, get paid or transfer money. (Patrick-Lacelle/Radio-Canada)

None of Moreau's allegations have been tested in court.

Moreau and his lawyer, Joel Michaud, declined a request by Radio-Canada for comment. UNI also declined to comment.

Moreau's statement of claim says that after weeks of turmoil, Louis Léger, Premier Blaine Higgs's former chief of staff, invited him to a meeting on Aug. 15 with a few days' notice.

Disputes details of transition

At the meeting, Léger handed Moreau a letter informing him that UNI was terminating his employment for cause.

The claim says the letter was signed by Pierre-Marcel Desjardins on behalf of the UNI board of directors.

Moreau was then replaced by former UNI CEO Camille Thériault , who had led the credit union for 12 years at an earlier stage in its history.

"The letter criticizes Mr. Moreau, among other things, for having launched the transition hastily, while in reality the launch of the project had already been delayed due to technical problems at the request of UNI's partners," says the notice of suit. "The launch on July 6, 2023 enjoyed the approval of the council chaired by Mr. Desjardins."

Moreau says his employment contract allowed the UNI board of directors to replace him as CEO, but he alleges UNI "violated the contract by dismissing him with cause when no just and sufficient cause existed."

Moreau says the manner of his firing has damaged his reputation. (Zoom/CBC)

He says that by doing so, the institution damaged his reputation by leading the public to believe he was solely responsible for the chaotic transition to the new platform.

Moreau also says that by choosing to terminate his employment on National Acadian Day, "the board of directors acted in an implacable and humiliating manner."

Moreau remains adamant that he was not involved in the planning of this technological transition.

He says UNI made the decisions a few years ago to change technology suppliers and distance itself from the Desjardins Group.

Preparations began in June 2020, led by a steering committee and several subcommittees, including "very senior" employees, external consultants and representatives of service providers.

Moreau says the UNI board of directors would regularly receive and adopt reports on the progress of the transition project.

He was only notified of major technical issues related to the project on July 10, after the transition had already been made, his notice says.