Convicted murderer recaptured after walking away from Dorchester Penitentiary
A convicted murderer walked away from the minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., Saturday, but was quickly apprehended, according to a news release from the Correctional Service of Canada.
Robert Hilroy Legge convicted of second-degree murder in death of Ann Lucas in N.L. in 2003
Around 3 p.m., Robert Hilroy Legge left the property, but was "apprehended immediately" by staff, the release states.
Corrections Canada said they are investigating.
Legge was sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder of Ann Lucas in Stephenville, N.L., 20 years ago.
Lucas was killed in 2003 in her apartment when she was 56 years old.
Legge is in his mid-eighties.