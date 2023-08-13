Content
New Brunswick

Convicted murderer recaptured after walking away from Dorchester Penitentiary

A convicted murderer walked away from the minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., Saturday, but was quickly apprehended, according to a news release from the Correctional Service of Canada.

Robert Hilroy Legge convicted of second-degree murder in death of Ann Lucas in N.L. in 2003

A person with short grey hair and a grey moustache sits in a courtroom wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt.
Robert Hilroy Legge is shown in court for Lucas's murder in 2003. Legge is now in his mid-eighties. (CBC)

A convicted murderer "walked away" from the minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., Saturday, according to a news release from Corrections Canada.

Around 3 p.m., Robert Hilroy Legge left the property, but was "apprehended immediately" by staff, the release states.

Corrections Canada said they are investigating.

Legge was sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder of Ann Lucas in Stephenville, N.L., 20 years ago.

A woman with shoulder-length dark curly hair smiles at the camera, she's wearing a dark blue or purple sweatshirt.
Ann Lucas is shown in an undated photo. Her niece remembers the mother of two as a "beautiful kind soul." (Submitted)

Lucas was killed in 2003 in her apartment when she was 56 years old.

Legge is in his mid-eighties.

