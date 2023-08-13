Convicted murderer recaptured after walking away from Dorchester Penitentiary

A convicted murderer "walked away" from the minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., Saturday, according to a news release from Corrections Canada.

Around 3 p.m., Robert Hilroy Legge left the property, but was "apprehended immediately" by staff, the release states.

Corrections Canada said they are investigating.

Legge was sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder of Ann Lucas in Stephenville, N.L., 20 years ago.

Ann Lucas is shown in an undated photo. Her niece remembers the mother of two as a "beautiful kind soul." (Submitted)

Lucas was killed in 2003 in her apartment when she was 56 years old.

Legge is in his mid-eighties.