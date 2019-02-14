Deputy premier in Paris as Francophonie officials reopen bidding for 2021 games

Deputy premier Robert Gauvin was meeting with officials in Paris this week to reiterate New Brunswick's commitment to the Francophonie, despite the province's withdrawal as host of the 2021 games last month.

His visit coincides with a meeting of the International Committee of the Francophonie Games, where representatives from 18 member states discussed the fate of the embattled games.

At the end of a day of discussion Thursday, Canadian representative Annie Laflamme said the bid to host the 2021 games would be reopened to all 61 member states.

It will be an "accelerated" process, with the games a little over two years away, said Laflamme, a director in the Canadian Heritage Department and the chair of the meeting.

Mending relations

Speaking in front of member states' representatives, Gauvin addressed New Brunswick's decision.

"The decision to withdraw from organizing the games was made with a heavy heart," he said.

I do hope this doesn't put a shadow on the multiple efforts deployed by our province in favour of developing the Francophonie . - Blaine Higgs , in a letter to secretary general Louise Mushikiwabo

During his visit, Gauvin met with Francophonie secretary general Louise Mushikiwabo and handed her a letter from Premier Blaine Higgs, expressing his regret at having to cancel the games.

"The financial situation of the province has unfortunately not improved in the last few years," Higgs said in the letter.

"I do hope this doesn't put a shadow on the multiple efforts deployed by our province in favour of developing the Francophonie," he went on to say.

Representatives from 18 member states of the International Organization of the Francophonie were meeting in Paris on Thursday. (Radio-Canada)

Gauvin also pledged to help the new host in the transition process.

Speaking outside the meeting, he expressed his sadness with the outcome.

"It's disappointing," he said. "I'm an artist, in my past life I was an artist. I would have liked our artists to be able to take part in this.

"Our Acadians will have a chance to shine. What was important for us here was to secure our place within the International Organization of the Francophonie. It's what we did. We had some excellent meetings. Some positive came of it."

No offer on table

The international body revealed Thursday there had been no offers put on the table to host the games, following New Brunswick's withdrawal.

"It's very difficult, in mid-February, even for the candidates who bid in 2015, to now be able to officialize their candidacy and host the games," Laflamme said.

Earlier this week, after a special meeting of council Monday night, the City of Sherbrooke decided to purse the games.

The city competed against Moncton-Dieppe during the original bidding process, presenting a budget of $52 million.

Meeting chair Annie Laflamme of Canada said there were no offers on the table to host the 2021 Francohonie Games. (Radio-Canada)

But the revised budget came up to $84 million, and with the province of Quebec putting the cap at $17 for its contribution, Sherbrooke also found itself coming up short.

Quebec asked the federal government Wednesday whether it would contribute more than 50 per cent of the bill.

Canada's Francophonie minister, Melanie Joly, said Quebec would need to show more leadership and up its contribution if it was serious about the games.