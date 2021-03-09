Mi'kmaw tiny-home builders hope to solve big housing shortage

Robert Augustine and his uncle Lloyd Augustine are proud to show off the tiny home they have built, and hopeful that homes like this one will help solve the housing crisis many people in their community are facing.

"The tiny home is a very comfortable place for living for a single or couple … and it's an affordable house," Lloyd said. "My goodness you've got to go in and see the place — it's real nice."

The home, built by Robert's company Piligan Construction in Esgenoôpetitj, measures three metres by eight metres, or 10 feet by 26 feet.

It has one bedroom and one sleeping loft along with a full size bathroom and combined living room and kitchen. With a metal roof and hardwood floors, Robert said, it is built to last.

This tiny home includes a combined living room and kitchen with a fold-down table and a separate bedroom with storage loft. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"It's $64,000 — that's the same price as a brand new truck and this don't lose value like a brand new truck as soon as you take it off the lot."

The Augustines finished building their first tiny home in November. They hope people will see it as a solution to the housing shortage in Esgenoôpetitj and other New Brunswick communities.

Lloyd said a tiny home could work for a lot of people on the reserve.

"Most of our houses in our community, like quite a few of them, have more than one family living there, and usually the extra family member that's living there is either a single parent or just a single and something like this would be so convenient," he said.

"When people get too crowded in one area they start getting edgy and on each other and problems start."

In 2016, according to Statistics Canada, 18.3 per cent of the Indigenous population lived in housing that was "not suitable for the number of people who lived there."

The Augustines completed this tiny home at the end of November and have listed it with a local real estate agent. It is designed for a single person, a couple, or a single parent with one child. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"Just over one in ten Aboriginal people lived in housing with a one-bedroom shortfall," said the report, with a further seven per cent of the population living in housing that had a two or three-bedroom shortfall for the number of people living there.

A 2019 UN report on housing for Indigenous populations found that in Canada more than 25 per cent of those who live on reserves are living in overcrowded conditions.

"That is approximately seven times the proportion of non-Indigenous people nationally," according to the report.

Natoaganeg also struggles with housing

More than 40 families are on a waiting list for housing in nearby Natoaganeg, where Chief George Ginnish said keeping up with the demand is one of the most difficult challenges in his community of nearly 600.

"We've been looking at these small units and they would fit a certain demographic really good. We've got some older folks who have never been able to crack the housing list because they don't have families — they're by themselves."

The relatively low price of a tiny home also makes it an attractive option to add to Natoaganeg's inventory, said Ginnish, with a three-bedroom bungalow costing about $150,000 to build, and a mini home about $80,000.

Natoaganeg Chief George Ginnish says in his community of approximated 600, there are 40 families on the waiting list who are in need of "suitable housing." (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

He believes there are many community members who would be willing to take on the responsibility of home ownership, and who would want to rent-to-own.

Ginnish said deciding who will receive a new home is easily "the most difficult decision" his council makes.

"It's a struggle — because what's more important for a person's health than to be able to have a safe place for them, for their children. It's the foundation."

Mortgage, zoning hurdles

Lloyd and Robert said there are people in Esgenoôpetitj who are "interested" in their tiny home, but so far the hurdle has been getting a mortgage or loan to pay for it.

"When the people first see it, it's a good idea and all that, and they're hoping it'll take off," Lloyd said. "It's now to be able to get the money to buy it."

Robert believes buying a new tiny home, which has spray foam insulation, a mini-split heating system and efficient appliances, is a better investment than buying an older home for roughly the same price.

The $64,000 price tag for the tiny home includes new appliances. Robert Augustine says with a metal roof, hardwood floors and spray foam insulation it will require little upkeep. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"For heating in the winter … it don't take much to maintain the heat in there."

Ginnish hopes tiny homes like the one built by the Augustines will be part of the solution to a growing problem on reserves in New Brunswick.

He said there are positive signs in Natoaganeg. One of his community members is interested in building tiny homes, and extra pandemic government funding has resulted in three new housing units for elders.