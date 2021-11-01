Defence begins presenting its case in Polchies murder trial

Jurors in the first-degree murder trial of a Kingsclear First Nation man heard Friday from the first of the defence's witnesses called to testify.

Robby Polchies is accused of shooting and killing Corey Sisson with a shotgun in a wooded area in Noonan, just east of Fredericton, on July 29, 2019.

His body was found by police on Aug. 10, 2019.

On Friday morning, the Crown closed its case after weeks of calling on testimony from police officers and experts involved in the investigation, as well as Sisson's mother, and Polchies's former girlfriend.

Immediately after, defence lawyer Brian Munro addressed the jurors in opening the defence's case, by thanking them for their patience and telling them about witnesses who will testify.

Munro said the jury can expect to hear testimony from investigators, including forensics analyst, who collected DNA evidence from blood found in a GMC truck earlier heard about during the trial.

"What I would ask you to do is keep an open mind," Munro said.

"We're not done yet. We're getting closer, we're moving towards the end of this lengthy process, and taxing process, but we're not done yet."

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Trucks at 'gravel pit' on Aug. 7, 2019

Stephanie Macdougall, the first defence witness, took to the box to testify that on Aug. 7, 2019, she saw two pickup trucks turn onto a dirt road that jurors earlier heard leads to where Sisson's body was found.

Macdougall, a Noonan resident, said she was driving north on Route 10 when she saw the two pickup trucks, which were travelling in the same direction, quickly veer off the highway and onto the dirt road, which leads to an area she referred to as the "gravel pit."

She said one of the trucks was black and had what appeared to be a big black toolbox in the bed of it.

Macdougall said what she witnessed that day became significant to her on Aug. 10, 2019, when she saw a picture of what appeared to be the same truck in a newspaper story published that day, in which police were asking the public for information about it.

Macdougall said the photo of the pickup truck had been taken while it was a outside the gas station in Noonan.

Jurors earlier heard that surveillance footage from a gas station in Pepper Creek, called the G-Mart, captured footage of what investigators allege showed Polchies visiting it in a truck with his former girlfriend, Jahradd Williams, on July 29, 2019.

While Polchies was seen getting in and out of the truck, court heard that it actually belonged to Josh O'Hara, an associate of Polchies.

On cross-examination, Crown lawyer Chris Lavigne said there's no way the pickup truck Macdougall saw could have been the same one in the newspaper photo, as the truck had been seized by police on Aug. 5, 2019.

On cross-examination, Macdougall also testified that the area she saw the trucks turn into is heavily frequented by hunters and off-road recreational vehicles.

Defence calls on Fredericton police officers

The defence also called on Cpl. Ryan Kelly with the Fredericton Police Force, who was tasked on Aug. 9, 2019 with obtaining information on the activity of Sisson's cellphone.

Kelly testified that the case was at the time still being investigated as a missing person file by Fredericton police.

Kelly testified that the only information he obtained was that the cellphone had pinged a communications tower on Priestman Street in Fredericton sometime before Aug. 1, 2019.

Kelly said he also found out there was an attempt to access the voicemail messages, and he later found out that it had been done by Sisson's mother, Hannah London.

The next witness jurors heard testimony from was retired Fredericton police Sgt. Ross Chandler, who testified he spoke to Williams, Polchies's former girlfriend, the day before she led police to the location of Sisson's remains.

Photo of Jahradd Williams holding a shotgun she says was taken in the days following the death of Corey Sisson. The photo was shown to the jury as evidence. (Lauren Bird )

Chandler testified that he met with Williams at 60 Carman Ave. in Fredericton on the morning of Aug. 9, after learning that she had information she wanted to share with police.

Chandler said Williams initially insisted she'd only speak to Const. Jamie Jones, who was off-duty at the time, but she eventually agreed to speak briefly with him in his marked police truck.

Chandler said Williams used his notebook to write the numbers "187," and she said "she was present when the victim was dumped on a dirt road in New Brunswick."

Jurors had heard Williams testify that Polchies, she and Sisson drove onto a dirt road in Noonan and later walked down a trail, where Polchies shot Sisson with a shotgun.

Williams also testified that her memory of events after that day was hazy because of her drug use and the trauma she experienced.

The trial is expected to continue Monday with more defence witnesses.