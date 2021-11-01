Defence in Polchies trial calls witnesses to testify about forensic test samples

The first-degree murder trial of a Kingsclear First Nation man continued Tuesday with testimony from forensics specialists who took and analyzed samples from items seized in the investigation.

Robby Polchies is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Corey Sisson in a wooded area in Noonan, just east of Fredericton, on July 29, 2019.

Sisson's body was found on Aug. 10, 2019.

On Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from defence witness Francis Coutu, who worked on the investigation as a forensics specialist with the RCMP.

Coutu testified that on Aug. 23, 2019, he scanned areas inside and outside a GMC Sierra truck seized by police after Polchies's arrest, for any traces of blood.

Court earlier heard that Polchies and Sisson were seen together in a GMC truck on the day he's believed to have died.

Security camera footage from a convenience store in Pepper Creek — between Fredericton and Noonan — also showed footage of Polchies and Jahradd Williams, Polchies's former girlfriend, leaving and entering a GMC pickup on the same day.

Defence lawyer Brian Munro went on to ask Coutu if he was aware that no blood was found in the samples he took when they were later analyzed by the RCMP's forensic lab.

Coutu said he wasn't.

Munro also questioned Coutu about why he did not take forensic samples of two bags seized by police, which belonged to Josh O'Hara.

Court earlier heard that O'Hara was an associate of Polchies and had met Sisson at a Tim Hortons on the day he's believed to have died.

On cross examination, Crown lawyer Rodney Jordan told Coutu that jurors earlier heard that after the truck was seized, it was cleaned.

Coutu said in light of that, he would have concerns about changes made to the truck between when the crime supposedly took place, and the time that he tested it for evidence.

Expert witness says no blood found on other items

Jurors on Tuesday also heard from expert witness Dr. Laurie Karchewski, who works as a forensics specialist in the biology section of the RCMP's forensics lab in Ottawa.

Munro asked her about tests and analysis done on a shirt that belonged to Polchies, as well as a tank top that belonged to Williams, who previously testified to witnessing Polchies shoot Sisson with a shotgun.

Karchewski testified she analyzed the two items for any traces of blood that could yield human DNA, and could find none.

Karchewski also testified she analyzed three samples taken from a GMC pickup truck.

She said none of them contained traces of blood, nor did they contain any DNA which matched that of Sisson.

Karchewski also testified that a shotgun shell found at the scene was analyzed by her for blood or DNA evidence, but none was found, adding that it's difficult to say how much DNA would be left behind on it if it had been handled by someone.

A spent 12-gauge shotgun shell was found near the remains of Corey Sisson. (Lauren Bird )

"Our skin cells and our sweat are touching that surface, yet there are so many variables that impact transfer of DNA that there's no one way to say if there would be a lot or there would be very little," Karchewski said.

"And the other thing you have to keep in mind is DNA can degrade. If an exhibit or a sample or a stain is kept in circumstances where it's very high temperature or there's a lot of moisture they can degrade and then not be detected."

On his redirect, Crown lawyer Chris Lavigne asked Karchewski to elaborate on the effect that rain could have on DNA found on items left outside, noting it had rained before police found Sisson's remains.

Karchewski testified that DNA can be washed off by water, and DNA can be degraded by ultraviolet light and high levels of moisture and heat.

"However, only a small amount of DNA is needed to be detected, so it's difficult to say whether something was there to begin with," she said.

Lavigne also brought up earlier testimony jurors heard about how the GMC truck was cleaned while it was impounded after being seized by police, and asked Karchewski about the effect it would have on any possible traces of DNA.

Karchewski testified that cleaning would wipe away any cells that could contain DNA.

Police heard tip Sisson seen alive after July 29, 2019

Another witness the defence called on Tuesday was Sgt. Mike McLean with the Fredericton Police Force.

McLean testified that a news release about Sisson's disappearance was issued on Aug. 8, 2019, and as a result, dispatch services received a call from a Danielle Desaulnier.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

McLean said dispatch services, in an email to him on Aug. 9, relayed information received from Desaulnier, which was that she had seen Sisson at the home of Dawn Brooks on Maliseet Drive in St. Mary's First Nation, four days prior.

McLean said he spoke to Desaulnier by phone later that same morning, and she told him she was "100 per cent" positive she'd seen "Corey" at that home.

McLean said later that day, he went to the home at 227 Maliseet Drive, and spoke to Brooks in the driveway.

McLean testified she told him that she'd seen Sisson about a week prior at a residence on Murray Street in the Marysville neighborhood.

McLean testified she told him that Sisson had ripped off a drug dealer and was beaten up and appeared to have a broken nose.

McLean testified she told him that she saw him again the day after, and he appeared to be fine.

Neither Desaulnier nor Brooks were called in to provide a statement to police, McLean testified.

On cross examination, defence lawyer Chris Lavigne asked McLean how often police receive false or misleading tips.

MacLean testified it happens often, adding that he hit a "dead end" after speaking with Brooks, as she could not provide detailed information about who possibly beat up Sisson or where exactly it happened.

McLean, on cross examination, also said he was never able to verify if any of the information from either source turned out to be factual.

"There was really no way to corroborate this to be factual," McLean said.

The defence is expected to call more witnesses to testify on Wednesday.