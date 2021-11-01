Focus in Polchies trial turns to man who was with victim the day he died

Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of a Kingsclear First Nation man focused Thursday on the actions of a man who was with the victim on the day police believe he died.

In the days after Corey Sisson is believed to have died, Darrell Green had a second cellphone on him that he was trying to gain access to by unlocking it, according to Jason Killam, his brother-in-law.

Robby Polchies is accused of shooting 19-year-old Corey Sisson of Fredericton with a shotgun on July 29, 2019.

Sisson's body was found on Aug. 10, 2019, in Noonan, just east of the capital.

Killam, who was called on by the defence to testify, said that on either Aug. 4 or 5, 2019, Green came to stay with him and his wife, Tressa Brown, at their mini home just outside Woodstock. Killam said Green is Brown's biological half-brother.

Killam testified that Green had a monitor, a laptop and two cellphones with him when he showed up at the home.

Killam testified Green said one of the phones was locked, and he was trying to unlock it and access a Facebook account which was also locked.

Killam said for the time Green was staying at his home, he never let the two cellphones out of his sight.

"If he [Green] went to the washroom, he brought them," Killam said."If he was sitting in the living room, they were on the coffee table or right in front of him."

Killam testified that his wife kicked Green out later in August and began taking his belongings out of the home.

That's when Killam said he found the same cellphone Green had been trying to unlock, lying on the top of the refrigerator in the kitchen.

Jurors have already heard Green testify that Sisson, Polchies and Josh O'Hara, an associate of Polchies, were at his home on Smythe Street in Fredericton on July 29, 2019.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Green testified that after the four consumed illicit drugs, he and O'Hara left together in one vehicle, and Polchies and Sisson left together in a separate vehicle.

Green also testified that he'd purchased the second phone from someone on Facebook Marketplace but was never able to unlock it.

Defence lawyer Brian Munro argued at the time that the phone actually belonged to Sisson.

Killam also testified that after Green was kicked out of his home, he didn't see him again until he attended a funeral for the brother of Brown and Green in fall 2019.

Killam said he didn't speak to Green, but saw that he was wearing a leather vest with patches of the Hells Angels motorcycle club.

"It kind of caught me off-guard. Why would he wear that to someone's funeral?" Killam said.

Crown asks if family dispute influenced testimony

On cross-examination, Crown lawyer Rodney Jordan referenced the dispute between Green and his sister, which led to Green eventually getting kicked out of their home.

Jordan asked if that would not influence the testimony he gave Thursday.

Killam said it didn't, and he just wanted to tell the truth.

Jordan also asked Killam if Green made any mention of Polchies having Sisson's phone when he visited his home near Woodstock.

Killam testified that Green told him he took the phone out of Sisson's hands and then "threw" the phone to Polchies.

Killam was the defence's last witness, and lawyer Brian Munro said the defence was closing its case.

The trial will continue next Tuesday with closing arguments from the Crown and defence.