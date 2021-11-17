Witness in Polchies trial testifies Sisson most likely died from two shotgun wounds

Jurors in the first-degree murder trial of a Kingsclear First Nation man on Wednesday heard testimony from a forensic pathologist, who determined the victim's likeliest cause of death was two gunshot wounds to the torso.

Robby Polchies is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Corey Sisson on July 29, 2019. His body was found about two weeks later in a wooded area just east of Fredericton.

Dr. Angela Miller, a forensic pathologist and expert witness, who worked at the Moncton Hospital at the time, testified she conducted an autopsy on Sisson's body on Aug. 11, 2019, the day after it was found.

Miller said the body was in the advanced stages of decomposition, with very little soft tissue left to examine.

Through X-rays and other examinations, shotgun pellets were found scattered within the remains.

Miller said she also observed holes in the right shoulder area and left torso area of the shirt found on the body, along with damage to the bones corresponding to those areas.

She said the holes in the clothing, damage to bones and quantity of pellets found, indicate the victim had been shot twice by a shotgun loaded with birdshot.

Robby Polchies is charged with first-degree murder. (Fredericton Police)

Jurors earlier in the trial heard testimony from Jahradd Williams, Polchies' former girlfriend, who said she witnessed Polchies shoot Sisson with a shotgun in the area where his body was later found.

Willams led police to the area on Aug. 9, according to earlier testimony from officers.

Referring to general human anatomy, Miller testified that shotgun wounds to those two parts of the body where bone damage was observed would have been "catastrophic" and resulted in significant damage.

Miller said in the upper right side of the chest is the subclavian vein and artery, which are large blood vessels that feed the arm with blood, as well as the upper lobe of the right lung.

In the lower left chest area, there is the lung, the heart and the aorta, which is the large blood vessel that feeds the entire lower half of the body, Miller testified.

"The mechanism of death in this case would be most likely either a catastrophic hemorrhage, collapse of the lungs and or severe disruption of the heart and its blood vessels such that it would not have pumped any [blood]," Miller said.

Miller said both gunshot wounds were likely sustained from a close range due to how small the two clusters of damaged bones were.

Miller said a toxicology report was also done on Sisson's remains, and methamphetamine and amphetamine were detected.

Jurors earlier heard testimony from witnesses that Sisson was a user of crystal meth.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10, 2019. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Miller said while any amount of methamphetamine could be lethal in humans, she added the two gunshot wounds precede the drug as the primary and likeliest cause of death.

On cross examination, defence lawyer Brian Munro reminded the jury that police found Sisson's body covered by a blue sheet of plastic, referred to as a "tarp."

Munro asked Miller whether a body being wrapped or covered in a plastic sheet would accelerate or inhibit decomposition.

Miller testified it could slow decomposition if the body is tightly wrapped and insects can't get in, but could possibly accelerate decomposition if the body is only covered or loosely wrapped.

Munro then asked Miller if she received the blue plastic sheet from police when she was given the body.

Miller said she did not, but asked police about it. She said she typically receives everything associated with a body that is brought to her, though sometimes police will opt to keep items found at the scene in their possession.

Miller's testimony finished before the end of the day, and the trial was adjourned until Friday morning.