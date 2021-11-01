Defence in Polchies trial questions witness about excluding 'important' messages from testimony

The first-degree murder trial of a Kingsclear First Nation man continued Thursday morning with cross-examination of an RCMP employee who analyzed Facebook messages collected as part of the force's investigation.

Earllier, the jury heard testimony from Lianne Sobey, a criminal intelligence analyst with the RCMP, who showed messages sent from Facebook accounts belonging to Robby Polchies, who's accused of killing 19-year-old Corey Sisson in a wooded area east of Fredericton on July 29, 2019.

On Thursday, defence lawyer Lindsay Paul questioned Sobey on why she included certain messages in her testimony, and not others that were collected by the RCMP.

In her direct testimony on Tuesday, Sobey presented Facebook messages sent between accounts belonging to Polchies and a Carmen Alyssia, of which Sisson was the focus.

On July 29, 2019, the day Sisson was supposedly killed, Alyssia's account sent Polchies messages saying that she'd overheard a conversation where Sisson mentioned "Robby" and a stolen truck, according to Sobey's testimony.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

On Thursday, Paul brought up those messages, and told the jury that at around the same time, Alyssia's account also sent messages to an account belonging to Josh O'Hara, an associate of Polchies.

Paul says the messages show Alyssia told O'Hara's account that she overheard a conversation in which Sisson mentioned a stolen truck and mentioned O'Hara's name.

Paul asked Sobey why it wasn't included in her testimony.

"That's pretty important isn't it? That Carmen Alyssia is not just sending messages to Robby Polchies at this time saying Corey Sisson was speaking, but sending very similar messages to Josh O'Hara in the same time frame," Paul said.

Sobey said she did bring it up with investigators, but they did not instruct her to include it in her testimony.

Paul also brought up Facebook messages between accounts belonging to Sisson and a Matt Robichaud, which indicated the two were arranging a drug deal on the day police believe Sisson was killed. Paul asked Sobey why they weren't included in her testimony.

Sobey said the messages shown in her testimony were those she was instructed to include by police.

Crown calls expert witness

The latter part of Thursday's proceedings saw the Crown call on expert witness Payman Hakimian, a civilian employee in the New Brunswick RCMP's digital forensics unit.

Hakimian said it was his job to extract data from three items seized by police in their investigation, including the blue Dodge Ram pickup truck the jury earlier heard had been stolen from Hannah London, Sisson's mother.

Expert Crown witness Payman Hakimian, a digital forensics analyst with the RCMP, testified Thursday about what was recovered from a cellphone seized from Robby Polchies following his arrest. (CBC)

Hakimian said the truck contained a computerized system, which recorded some information.

Other items included cellphones seized from Polchies and O'Hara, and Hakimian spent most of the afternoon testifying about what he found on the phone belonging to Polchies.

Hakimian said there was evidence showing the cellphone had logged into Facebook under an account named "Robby Polchies," and was registered under a unique numeric code, which every Facebook account gets assigned.

In his direct questioning, Crown prosecutor Christopher Lavigne compared the unique Facebook code connected to the cellphone, with the Facebook code attached to the Robby Polchies Facebook messenger transcripts obtained by police.

Hakimian confirmed the two codes matched.

Hakimian also testified that the cellphone had an app called TextNow installed on it, which gives users a local phone number that they can use to call and make texts when connected to the internet.

On questioning, Lavigne brought up the transcript of a Facebook message where the account of Polchies asked an associate to call him at a specific number.

Hakimian confirmed the two numbers matched, save for the area code, which was excluded in the Facebook message sent by the account belonging to Polchies.

Hakimian is expected to continue his testimony when the trial resumes on Friday.