Jury sees Facebook messages sent from Robby Polchies's account on day of his arrest

Facebook messages continued to be the focus of proceedings Wednesday morning in the trial of a Kingsclear First Nation man accused of first-degree murder.

The jury in the Fredericton trial of Robby Polchies heard witness testimony about messages sent from a Facebook account allegedly belonging to Polchies, in the hours before he was arrested and later charged with killing 19-year-old Corey Sisson.

Sisson's body was discovered near a dirt road in Noonan, just east of the capital, on Aug. 10, 2019.

The Crown has alleged Polchies killed Sisson using a shotgun on July 29, 2019.

Crown witness Lianne Sobey, a criminal intelligence analyst with the RCMP, began her testimony Wedensday by showing the jury transcripts of messages sent from an account she determined belonged to Polchies.

One message from the account said, "I think I'm going away for a long time buddy."

Another message from the account said, "I'll be gone a long time this time."

A third message said, "Pretty close to my last chapter mother I can feel it."

Sobey noted the messages were sent on Aug. 12, 2019, just prior to when Polchies was arrested in connection with the homicide of Sisson.

Wednesday was the second day of the Crown's direct questioning of Sobey, who on Tuesday testified about the Facebook messages and call records for a phone number assigned to Sisson, as well as messages from Facebook accounts attributed to Polchies, and two known associates of his, Josh O'Hara and Darrell Green.

The RCMP obtained the information through a production order, which typically results in the police gaining access to documents, text messages or phone call records from a third party.

Defence questions exclusion of some messages

Following her direct questioning in the morning, defence counsel Lindsay Paul began her cross-examination of Sobey.

When asked, Sobey confirmed she had found messages sent to Sisson's Facebook account, which indicated he was involved in violent incidents and had received threats in the days leading up to the day he was killed.

Paul then pressed Sobey on why she did not include in her testimony those other threatening messages that were sent to Sisson's account before he died.

Paul brought up a voice message sent to Sisson's account from an account belonging to a Kevin Brown on June 29, 2019.

"I f--ing suggest you get that mother f--ing car back and park it in that f--cking driveway before I come find you and shove your f--cking head up your ass you little piece of s--t," said Paul, reading a transcript of the voice message.

Sobey said this and other messages were part of the raw data the RCMP collected in its investigation, but she didn't present it at trial because she was not instructed to.

"I wasn't asked to present that today," Sobey said.

The trial is set to continue Thursday.