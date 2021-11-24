Jurors shown surveillance video of truck stolen from Sisson's mother

Jurors in the first-degree murder trial of a Kingsclear First Nation man heard testimony Wednesday from a police officer who retrieved video footage as part of the homicide investigation.

Robby Polchies is accused of shooting Corey Sisson with a shotgun in a wooded area in Noonan, just east of Fredericton, on July 29, 2019.

Sisson's body was discovered on Aug. 10, 2019.

On Wednesday, the defence called on RCMP Corp. Sylvain de Leseleuc, who testified that he collected surveillance footage from Long & McQuade on Prospect Street in Fredericton.

The footage, taken on the day Sisson is believed to have died, shows a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck entering the parking lot of nearby businesses — Midas, and Ringo's Grill — on Smythe Street at 11:37 a.m.

It leaves the parking lot and is seen returning shortly after 12 p.m. A black sedan can be seen parking next to it at around 12:36 p.m.

The video ends about 10 minutes later, with the pickup truck in the same parking spot.

Robby Polchies, 32, was arrested on Aug. 12 on a warrant unrelated to the murder charge. (Fredericton Police)

Court earlier heard that the blue truck was stolen from Sisson's mother on July 29, 2019, and that Josh O'Hara, an associate of Polchies, along with Darrell Green, used the truck to attend a drug deal in that parking lot that day.

Defence lawyer Brian Munro questioned de Leseleuc about why the video ends before showing the truck leaving the parking lot, suggesting Sisson might have been seen exiting it if more footage were available.

"Video beyond that timeframe might have had Corey Sisson walking out of that vehicle," Munro said.

"It could have anybody walking out of that vehicle," de Leseleuc responded.

De Leseleuc said additional footage from that day wasn't collected by the RCMP when they got the video files from Long & McQuade staff.

De Leseleuc said he requested more footage from July 29 on Sept. 26, 2019 and was told footage taken that day had been overwritten.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

On cross-examination, Crown prosecutor Rodney Jordan asked de Leseleuc if he was aware Jahradd Williams, Polchies's former girlfriend, earlier testified that Sisson was with Polchies when he picked her up at her mother's home in the early afternoon of July 29.

Jordan also asked de Leseleuc if he was aware that Green earlier testified that he and O'Hara went to Ringo's for a drug deal, while Sisson left with Polchies to pick up Williams.

"Given that other evidence about where Corey Sisson was, would you have suspected Corey Sisson to walk out of that truck at Ringo's if the video had been longer?," Jordan said.

"Not on July 29, no," de Leseleuc said.

The trial is adjourned until Thursday.