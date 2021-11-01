Witness admits he lied to police days after Corey Sisson was found dead

A witness in the murder trial of a Kingsclear First Nation man testified Wednesday, he lied under oath when speaking to police in the days after the victim's body was found.

Under cross-examination at the trial in Fredericton, Darrell Green said he lied to police in a sworn statement given on Aug. 12, 2019, because he didn't want to be involved or implicate himself in the case.

Robby Polchies is accused of killing Corey Sisson, 19, in a wooded area in Noonan, east of Fredericton, on July 29, 2019. Sisson's body was found on Aug. 10, 2019.

On Tuesday, Green gave direct testimony that he was with Sisson, Polchies and another man, Josh O'Hara, on the same day police believe Sisson was killed.

Green testified the three men visited his apartment on Smythe Street in Fredericton in two separate vehicles, a blue GMC truck that belonged to O'Hara and a 2015 Dodge Ram, which the court previously heard was stolen from Sisson's mother that morning.

While at the apartment, Polchies and O'Hara asked Sisson whether he'd mentioned to anyone that they were involved in the theft of the truck, according to Green.

When Sisson said he did, Polchies became angry and threatened to beat up Sisson, Green testified Tuesday.

In cross-examining Green on Wednesday, defence counsel Brian Munro highlighted inconsistencies between what Green told police two days after Corey Sisson's body was found, and what he told the jury on direct questioning Tuesday.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan, east of Fredericton, on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Munro brought up video of the sworn statement Green made to police on Aug. 12, 2019, in which he said that neither Polchies nor O'Hara mentioned any plan to harm Sisson when they all met on July 29.

"They just kept looking at him," said Munro, reading a transcript of Green's statement to police.

"They never threatened him, they never said anything."

Green, in the witness box, said Munro was only showing one section of the interview and was leaving out another part, where he said Polchies had threatened to harm Sisson.

After repeated questioning by Munro, Green later said, "I was holding things back at that point because I didn't want to be involved," referring to his statement on Aug. 12, 2019.

Munro also questioned Green on whether he stayed in his apartment all day July 29, 2019, or whether he left with O'Hara.

In his sworn statement to police on Aug. 12, 2019, Green said that O'Hara, Polchies and Sisson visited him at his apartment, but that he didn't leave the apartment that day.

Munro questioned Green about why then, in his testimony on Tuesday, he said he left his apartment with O'Hara in the stolen truck to accompany O'Hara on a drug deal at the Midas on Smythe Street in Fredericton.

"You were lying," Munro said. "You weren't being honest with the police, but you're being honest in this trial, right?"

"Yes, I am," replied Green.

Green said he lied to police on Aug. 12, 2019, despite being under oath, because he "didn't want to be involved" or get in trouble.

"I didn't want to be implicated in anything to do with this," he said.

The 12 jurors have already heard from Polchies's ex-girlfriend, who testified she witnessed Polchies shoot and kill Sisson with a shotgun.

The jury also heard from Sisson's mother, Hannah London, who testified her son used illicit drugs and had lived a transient and troubled life for several years leading up to his death.

The trial is expected to continue in Court of Queen's Bench on Friday.