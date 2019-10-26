Bar patrons wrestle robber to the floor in Dieppe
A 34-year-old man was arrested by Codiac Regional RCMP after attempting to rob a bar in Dieppe early Saturday morning.
Man with weapon demanded cash from bartender before customers got involved
A 34-year-old man was arrested by Codiac Regional RCMP after attempting to rob a bar in Dieppe, N.B., early Saturday.
A man walked into Pub 1755 on Champlain Street around 2:40 a.m. with a weapon and his face covered, RCMP say in a news release.
The man then demanded cash from the bartender and was subsequently wrestled to the floor by customers at the pub and held until police arrived, according to the release.
The man is in custody and the investigation is continuing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.