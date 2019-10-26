A 34-year-old man was arrested by Codiac Regional RCMP after attempting to rob a bar in Dieppe, N.B., early Saturday.

A man walked into Pub 1755 on Champlain Street around 2:40 a.m. with a weapon and his face covered, RCMP say in a news release.

The man then demanded cash from the bartender and was subsequently wrestled to the floor by customers at the pub and held until police arrived, according to the release.

The man is in custody and the investigation is continuing.