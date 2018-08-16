'He's helping you in heaven': Young woman remembers Const. Robb Costello

Jessica Carten, 27, was grateful she knew Const. Robb Costello.

Her family met the late constable more than 25 years ago. Francine Comeau, Jessica's mother, is a real estate agent and sold Costello a home.

But their relationship with the Fredericton police officer who lost his life in the line of duty last week goes beyond that.

Carten, who has microcephaly, is prone to impulsive violence, which sometimes requires police intervention.

And Costello was often one of the responding officers, having known Carten since she was a little girl. The two shared a special bond, mother and daughter said.

"When he came through the door, we felt a close connection," said Comeau. "He knew Jessica since she was a little girl. When he came here we felt very blessed he had to help her because he was so good to her. He was really special."

Costello and Const. Sara Burns were both shot and killed when they responded to a call about shots being fired at a collection of apartment buildings on Brookside Drive early last Friday morning. Two civilians, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, were also killed.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Carten said she will miss Costello.

"Well, I miss him coming here," she said. "I miss showing him my fidget spinners." Fidget spinners are one of the tools Carten uses to calm down. She said Costello would often encourage her to use them.

Carten described Costello as a big teddy bear, always offering a comforting hug. Her mother said he was always willing to embrace Carten.

"She always asked him after she was calm, 'can I give you a hug?' " "He'd say of course! And give her the biggest hug," said Comeau.

Costello's widow, Jackie McLean, described her husband as a constable for life who loved being on patrol, helping people, and deescalating situations.

"Robb had been doing this job for 20 years, and I think that he loved it just as much the day he passed as the day he started, maybe even more so," said McLean in a previous interview with CBC News.

McLean said her and Costello discussed the dangers of the job but said being aware of those risk does little to numb the pain.

Something Carten and Comeau agree with.

'He's helping you in heaven'

Carten learned of Costello's death when she found the local newspaper on the counter. She said she cried.

"I got really sad," she said. "The police just died."

For Carten and Comeau, a calming, kind and wonderful piece of their lives is now missing. Carten is unsure of who might help her if she ever got angry again.

"I told her sometimes when you get angry you can just think of him and he's helping you in heaven," said Comeau.



"Then Jessica said in heaven they don't need policemen so he's not a police there anymore. She said he's just working in the gardens."

Carten and Comeau said it will be hard to imagine what life will be like without the big teddy bear that was Robb Costello.

"[A] part of our life that's not going to be there," said Comeau.