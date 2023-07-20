A bit of Majestic history: This relic offers a glimpse into New Brunswick's steamboat past

What little remains of the SS Majestic, the last steamship to roam the St. John River. (Khalil Akhtar/CBC)

A reminder of the St. John River's steamboat past sits on the shores of Darling's Lake in Nauwigewauk.

The SS Majestic, the last steamship to carry passengers up the river from Saint John to Fredericton, is nothing more than a heap of rusted scrap metal now.

It hasn't carried anything now for more than eight decades.

But during its heyday, it was a sight to behold.

The Majestic was owned by the Star Line Steamship Company and was built in 1897.

According to the York Sunbury Historical Society there were 36 stops on the Majestic's route between Saint John and Fredericton.

The ship could hold 955 passengers and make the round-trip between the two cities once a day.

Cutting-edge innovation

The ships, which would've been the most technologically advanced form of transportation at the time, arrived in New Brunswick long before Confedertation, in 1816.

"Nowadays we hear steamboats we think, old timey," said historian James Upham, who contributes to the Roadside History series carried on CBC Radio's Information Morning.

The SS Majestic traveling on the St. John River in this undated photo. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick/P53\4)

"A nice way to think about steam engines in 1816 would have been a lot of the way that we currently in 2023 think about, you know, something like quantum computing."

One thing that set the ships apart were the relative speed that they brought, transporting people and goods up and down the river in less than a day. That was not something horses and wagons could match at the time.

Historian James Upham at the site of the decaying remains of the SS Majestic. (Khalil Akhtar/CBC)

While travel time was relatively quick on the steamship, a May 1946 Evening Times Globe interview with the Majestic's final captain, M.C. McMurtry, illustrates how pastoral the line once was.

"We were never in a hurry, and many times went back for folks who arrived late," said McMurtry.

"We even went back for the occasional hat which had blown overboard. We just considered that common courtesy, and usually recovered the hat before it got too wet."

The race for customers

The Majestic is one of a multitude of steamboats that called the St. John River home.

There were several companies that offered steam service on the river in the near century and a half that steamships roamed the river.

A 1932 advertisement showing all of the ships one company operated on the river, including the SS Majestic. (Evening Times Globe)

In addition to the Star Line Steamship Company, which operated the SS Majestic, there was the International Steamship Company, Union Line Bay and River Steamers, among others.

Those companies piloted ships with names that are still recognized in New Brunswick, like the SS DJ Purdy and the SS May Queen.

McMurtry said competition was strong.

The SS David Weston, one of many steamships that called the St. John River home. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick/P210\430)

"In those days, competition was keen with the land carriers and we were out for all the passengers and freight we could get," McMurtry said.

The rivalry between the companies was good for passengers since the ships put a lot of effort into wooing people away from the competition with luxurious interiors and haute cuisine.

"There was a saying at the time that it was cheaper to travel than to stay home, because they were competing to have cheap, excellent food," Upham said.

End of an era for 'the lake people'

In the end, the rise of rail signalled the end of steamboat travel in the province.

The SS Majestic was the last of its kind. It decommissioned in 1942.

Information Morning - Saint John 10:10 Roadside History - SS Majestic James Upham is back to tell us about the century-long tradition of steamboats on the Saint John River, and he takes Khalil Akhtar to see the wreck of the last steamer that worked the river.

During the later years of its service, it would run an alternating route from Saint John to Chipman and Coles Island and became beloved by what one writer to the Evening Times Globe called "the lake people."

"The Majestic was a part of the lake people," Harry Todd of Codys wrote in a letter to the editor.

"We could rely on her to be there as faithfully as the seasons. The fondest memories of my boyhood days are those trips to Saint John on the Majestic."

The summer schedule for the SS Majestic during her last year of operation. (Evening Times Globe)

The ship was towed one last time up the St. John River to Nauwigewauk in May 1946.

It wasn't supposed to be the end of the line for the ship, though, as there were plans to turn the SS Majestic into a dance hall that would remain moored in harbour.

Unfortunately, the ship was the victim of a hurricane which snapped the ropes keeping it docked. The ship later ran aground on the shores of Darlings Lake.

"This is just one tiny little corner of this amazing system and this is just one of the boats that took part in more than a century of really quite amazing stuff around here," said Upham.