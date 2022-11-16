Expect messy drive home in most of N.B. after snowfall warnings expanded

Residents of southwestern, central and northern parts of New Brunswick should prepare for a messy evening commute today, Environment Canada warns.

Southwestern regions can expect between 10 and 15 centimetres, while northern regions are expected to get between 15 and 24 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada snowfall warnings.

Northwestern areas are expected to see the most snow, and the areas farthest southwest are expected to see a faster changeover to rain and fewer centimetres of snow.

Areas under warning include the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur region, Campbellton, Edmundston, Fredericton, Grand Falls, Miramichi, Mount Carleton, Oromocto, Stanley and Woodstock.

Areas of the province under snowfall warnings from Environment Canada. (Environment Canada/weather.gc.ca)

Snowfall is expected to begin near noon in the southwest Wednesday, then spread to central and northern areas in the afternoon, the warnings say.

The most intense snowfall is expected to coincide with the evening commute for many areas, causing difficult driving conditions.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road condition," the warnings say. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

Several schools were closed Monday due to road conditions and thousands of customers lost power after around 20 cm fell over northern New Brunswick.