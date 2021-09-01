Video shows father being attacked, subjected to racial slurs during N.B. road rage incident

An Irishtown, N.B. man says he and his family were left physically and emotionally shaken after he was allegedly attacked and subjected to racist remarks during a road rage incident on Sunday.

He wants the man who attacked him charged.

Mohammed Benyoussef said he was driving on Ammon Road, headed to Moncton with his wife and four children in their minivan, when a pickup truck abruptly pulled in front of him from an adjacent driveway.

Benyoussef said he passed the truck in the oncoming lane to avoid slamming on his brakes.

Shortly after, the driver of the pickup truck sped up to the minivan, overtook it and then slammed on his brakes, bringing both of the vehicles to a stop, he said.

At that point, Benyoussef said he turned to his 13-year-old daughter in the passenger seat and told her he had to start recording the scene with his cell phone's camera as "this is something crazy."

WATCH | Family films racist road rage incident (warning: strong language)

Moncton road rage incident caught on camera 3:36 WARNING: Strong language. Mohammed Benyoussef says he was the target of road rage along Ammon Road in Moncton on Aug. 29.Benyoussef says the driver of a pickup truck forced him to come to an abrupt stop before getting out and attacking him as he sat in the driver's seat of his minivan with his family. 3:36

"The guy was coming out of his truck and coming towards me and saying those insults, bad words, and insulting like me as a stranger because I'm not originally from here," said Benyoussef, who moved to Moncton in 2004.

The video, which was mostly recorded by Benyoussef's daughter from the passenger seat, shows a man approach Benyoussef as he sat in the driver's seat.

The man can be heard saying "foreign c--k s---er" before reaching through the driver's window and grabbing Benyoussef, leading to a struggle between the two.

Benyoussef can be heard repeatedly asking the man to leave him alone, while Benyoussef's children cry in the background.

Meanwhile, Benyoussef's wife can be heard on the phone with 911.

After about one and a half minutes, the man lets go of Benyoussef, but before walking back to his truck, appears to try to flick blood toward Benyoussef from what looks like an open wound on his forearm.

Benyoussef said the man told him he was upset because Benyoussef had crossed a solid line in the road when he overtook him.

However, Benyoussef said he thinks the man's reaction was driven by more than that.

"Him telling me, go back to your country... tells me that is more than that," said Benyoussef, who is Muslim. "Especially him seeing my daughter beside me with a scarf — the, the religious scarf that means automatic, automatically it tells him that we are not from here."

The RCMP did not provide a response before deadline on whether it's investigating the incident.

Benyoussef said he thinks the man who attacked him should be facing charges for what he did, especially considering the effect it's had on his family.

"When I see my kids always bringing it up and I'm like, 'OK, he's not going to hurt us, the police are going to take care of him', but they're still bringing it [up]," Benyoussef said.

"And my wife, she, she was feeling the whole day like somebody punched her in the stomach. And the next day she still felt in her stomach all like not good, and I understand that, because she was really scared."