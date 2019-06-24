3 major road construction projects will cause delays for Fredericton drivers this summer

Summer's finally here and that means more road construction and traffic for drivers trying get around in Fredericton.

Three major construction projects are getting underway in Fredericton this week, which could change how some drivers get to and from work.

The city's largest construction project this year, is a roundabout next to the Victoria Health Centre on Brunswick Street west of Smythe Street.

Although people can still drive through the downtown intersection, Greg McCann, a project engineer for the city, said a detour for the Victoria Circle Roundabout will be put in place on Tuesday.

"Anyone heading eastbound on Woodstock [Road], if they need to go past the Victoria Health Centre into the downtown, they will be directed up Hanwell Road and into Wagonners Lane and then down Smythe Street," he said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton on Monday.

The detour is expected to last up to four weeks.

"Traffic will be able to filter throughout most of the project," he said.

Work at the city's new traffic circle will also include replacing underground infrastructure, such as water, sewer and storm lines.

City officials have said about one kilometre of water piping needs to be replaced because it ranges from 70 to 90 years old.

The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 15.

More projects underway

Meanwhile portions of both Smythe Street and Wilsey Road will close this week, so the city can replace water and sewer lines and resurface the streets.

Wilsey Road from Kimble Drive to McNair Drive will close on Tuesday.

The stretch of road will also see new curbing and a paved multi-use trail from Kimble Drive to McNair Drive on the west side of Wilsey Road.

A mock-up of the proposed roundabout at the intersections of Smythe, King and Brunswick streets. (City of Fredericton)

McCann said the detour for regular passenger vehicles will be up Kimble Drive, Wetmore Road, Flemming Road and then onto Hubbard Road.

Truck vehicles will be detoured to the Lincoln Road and onto Vanier Industrial Drive.

More street closures

On Thursday, upper Smythe Street will be closed from Heather Terrace to Parkside Drive, which is a continuation from last year's project. Smythe Street is expected to reopen again by mid-October.

Traffic will be detoured through Kings College, York and Priestman streets. The project will also impact transit services and some bus stops.

"The upper Smythe Street project, that's closed to through traffic completely," he said.

According to the City of Fredericton website, drivers in those areas should plan for traffic delays.

Major street closures and continued work at Officers' Square will also take place this summer as a total of 13 construction projects get underway.