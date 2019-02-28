Poor road conditions, weather close schools on Acadian Peninsula

Poor road conditions and weather have closed some schools in northern New Brunswick for the fourth day in a row.

Strong winds and drifting snow have been making many roads impassable and reducing visibility.

Schools on the Acadian Peninsula in the Francophone Northeast school district are closed today, along with Janeville School in the Anglophone North school district.

Sections of Route 11, from Janeville to Bertrand and a section near the Tracadie River, are closed.

Route 113 - is closed to the public from Route 11 to Miscou. Miscou Channel is only open to emergency vehicles.

All of Route 180, from Bathurst to and Saint Quentin is also closed.

Travel is not recommended on Route 11 from Tracadie to Oak Point.

Vitalité Health announced it was closing public health offices, child and youth services, external addiction services and community mental health centres until 1 p.m. in Shippagan and Caraquet.

Gusty winds are expected to continue today in the eastern half of the Maritimes, but they will be considerably weaker than warning strength, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Temperatures in northern New Brunswick will range from -9 to -12 C with 40 km/h winds. Skies will clear today, with temperatures dropping across the province tonight.