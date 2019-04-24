Travelling today? Here are the roads closed by the New Brunswick flood

The Trans-Canada Highway between Oromocto and River Glade could remain closed until early next week, according to Al Giberson, the general operations manager for the MRDC.

The closure, which begins at Exit 306 in Oromocto and reaches to Exit 423 in River Glade, forces those travelling on the highway to take a 90-kilometre detour.

After the water recedes, the highway will need to be assessed before it's reopened, Giberson said.

There are more than 85 road closures in all, along with the Trans-Canada Highway closure.

Closures in Fredericton

Burpee Street

Cityview Avenue

St. Mary's Street

Cliffe Street

Lincoln Road

Wilsey Road

Riverside Drive

Alderwood Drive

Timber Lane

Hazelwood Drive

McMinniman Court

Beaverbrook Street

Waterloo Row

Alexandra Street

University Avenue

Brunswick Street, from Regent Street to York Street and from Church Street to Waterloo Row

River Street

Devonshire Drive

Officers' Square parking lot

Brunswick Street parking garage

Upper Queen Street lot

St. Anne's Point Boulevard

Smythe Street

Sumac Street

Colwell Drive

Bourque Lane

McFadzen Lane

Regan Street

Hachey Avenue

Corbett Avenue

Watters Drive

Winslow Street

Grey Street, from Winslow Street to Waterloo Row

King Street

Queen Street

St. John Street, from Brunswick Street to King Street

Campbell Street

Barker Street

Station Road

Union Street

Carman Avenue

Colwell Drive

Hossack Street

Jarvis Street

Glasier Road

District 1: Bathurst

Wyers Brook Road

District 2: Miramichi

South Barnaby River Road

River Road Mullin Stream Road, gravel section

District 3: Moncton

Midway Road

Range Road

Steeves and Bannister Road

Caledonia Mountain Road

District 4: Saint John

Sunset Valley Road

Robinson Road

Norton Shore Road from the Ketchum Road to the Perry Point Road, Kingston Corner.

McKenzie Road

Milkish Creek Road

Carters Point Road

Elms Road

Darlings Island Road

Browns Cove Road

West Tenants Cove Road

Ganong Road

Beulah Camp Road

Route 850 form Upper Midland road to Bellisle Ferry landing

Route 860 from the intersection of Route 860 at Lakeside Road to Stock Farm Road

Route 725, from the end of chipseal to the end of gravel

Route 850, from Rogers Road to Whiting Lane

Loon Bay Road

Porter Road

Route 745, from Loon Bay Road to the end of gravel

Harding's Point Landing Road, from the ferry landing to Route 845

Basswood Ridge Road, from McMahon Road to Route 745 gravel section

Woodmans Point Road

Bloomfield Road, between Route 121 and Centennial Drive

District 5: Fredericton area

Tweedside Road

Scotchtown Road, between civic address 523 and 548 and between civic 608 and 640

Back Road

Robertson Point Road

Elm Hill Road

Fanjoy Point Road

Lakeview Road

Craft Cove Road

Newcastle Centre Road

Pondstream Road off of Route 690

Fish Hatchery Road

Duplissea Road

Waasis Farm Road

Ferry Road in Jemseg

Merritt Smith Road in French Lake

Smith Road

Rusagonis Road

Branch Road

Waterville Road

Sunpoke Road

Tripp Settlement Road from Route 105

Kenneth Road between the West Glassville Road and the West Cross Road in Kenneth

Dorrington Hill Road, from the intersection of Johnson Settlement Road to Route 630

Route 116

Route 710, from Nickerson Point Road to Henderson Settlement

Route 630, from Pelfrey Road to Route 122 for 30 kilometres

Passekeag Road, from Palfrey Road to Route 122 , 92 km

District 6: Edmundston

Back Lake Road