Driving in New Brunswick? Here are the latest road closures due to flooding
Many roads are still closed across the province Tuesday, meaning more detours for drivers.
Many roads are still closed due to flooding, meaning more detours and delays for drivers trying to get around the province.
A section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Oromocto and River Glade is still closed Tuesday, according to the company that manages the stretch of highway.
Al Giberson, the general manager for MRDC, said crews are monitoring the stretch of road but wouldn't say when it will reopen.
The province has put some road closures in an advisory on its website. Here is a list of additional flood-related road closures in the province:
District 1: Bathurst
- Wyers Brook Road
District 2: Miramichi
- Mullin Stream Road
- South Barnaby River Road
District 3: Moncton
- Gray Road
- Range Road in Richibucto Village
- Steeves and Bannister Road
- Girouardville Road
- Saint-Maurice Road
District 4: Saint John
- Route 850 from Rogers Road to Whiting Lane
- Porter Road in Nauwigewauk
- Harding's Point Landing Road
- Woodsmans Point Road
- Route 850 from Upper Midland Road to Belleisle ferry landing
- McKenzie Road in Nerepis
- Sunset Valley Road
- Norton Shore Road
- Darlings Island Road
- Beulah Camp Road
- Milkish Creek Road
- West Tenants Cove Road
- Browns Cove Road
- Elms Road
- Ganong Road
- Route 860, from the intersection of Route 860 at Lakeside Road to Stock Farm Road
District 5: Fredericton
- Tripp Settlement Road
- Scotchtown Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Old Glassville Road
- Back Road from Benton Road to Scotchtown Road
- Route 710 from Nickerson Point Road to Henderson Settlement
- Route 116 from Route 123 to Route 116 to Chipman Village limits
- Waterville Road
- Robertson Point Road in the Cambridge area
- Fanjoy Point Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Elm Hill Road
- Lakeview Road
- Craft Cove Road
- Newcastle Centre Road
- Pondstream Road
- Fish Hatchery Road
- Waterville Road
- Duplissea Road
- Waasis Farm Road
- Ferry Road in Jemseg
- Kenneth Road
- Smith Road
- Merritt Smith Road
- Dorrington Hill Road
City of Fredericton
- Cityview Avenue
- Alexandra Street
- Winslow Street
- Grey Street
- Riverside Drive
- Watters Drive
- Hossack Street
- Corbett Avenue
- Hachey Avenue
- McMinniman Court
- Jarvis Street
- Alderwood Drive
- Timber Lane
- Legere Street
- Lincoln Road
- Glasier Road
- Bourque Lane
- Regan Street
- McFadzen Lane
