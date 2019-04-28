Driving in New Brunswick? Here are the latest road closures due to flooding

Many roads are still closed due to flooding, meaning more detours and delays for drivers trying to get around the province.

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Oromocto and River Glade is still closed Tuesday, according to the company that manages the stretch of highway.

Al Giberson, the general manager for MRDC, said crews are monitoring the stretch of road but wouldn't say when it will reopen.

The province has put some road closures in an advisory on its website. Here is a list of additional flood-related road closures in the province:

District 1: Bathurst

Wyers Brook Road

District 2: Miramichi

Mullin Stream Road

South Barnaby River Road

District 3: Moncton

Gray Road

Range Road in Richibucto Village

Steeves and Bannister Road

Girouardville Road

Saint-Maurice Road

District 4: Saint John

Route 850 from Rogers Road to Whiting Lane

Porter Road in Nauwigewauk

Harding's Point Landing Road

Woodsmans Point Road

Route 850 from Upper Midland Road to Belleisle ferry landing

McKenzie Road in Nerepis

Sunset Valley Road

Norton Shore Road

Darlings Island Road

Beulah Camp Road

Milkish Creek Road

West Tenants Cove Road

Browns Cove Road

Elms Road

Ganong Road

Route 860, from the intersection of Route 860 at Lakeside Road to Stock Farm Road

District 5: Fredericton

Tripp Settlement Road

Scotchtown Road

Rusagonis Road

Old Glassville Road

Back Road from Benton Road to Scotchtown Road

Route 710 from Nickerson Point Road to Henderson Settlement

Route 116 from Route 123 to Route 116 to Chipman Village limits

Waterville Road

Robertson Point Road in the Cambridge area

Fanjoy Point Road

Rusagonis Road

Elm Hill Road

Lakeview Road

Craft Cove Road

Newcastle Centre Road

Pondstream Road

Fish Hatchery Road

Waterville Road

Duplissea Road

Waasis Farm Road

Ferry Road in Jemseg

Kenneth Road

Smith Road

Merritt Smith Road

Dorrington Hill Road

City of Fredericton