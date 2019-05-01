Still trying to get around? Here are the roads closed because of flooding

If you're heading out on the road this week, there are still a number of flood-related road closures throughout the province, including the Trans-Canada Highway.

The provincial government says the stretch of road could open later this week. Floodwaters have receded from the pavement and debris cleanup is underway.

The province has put some road closures in an advisory on its website. Here is a list of additional flood-related road closures in the province:

District 1: Bathurst

Wyers Brook Road

District 2: Miramichi

Mullin Stream Road

South Barnaby River Road

District 3: Moncton

Steeves and Bannister Road

Girouardville Road

Saint-Maurice Road

District 4: Saint John

Route 850 from Rogers Road to Whiting Lane

Porter Road in Nauwigewauk

Harding's Point Landing Road from ferry land to Route 845

Woodsmans Point Road

Route 850 from Upper Midland road to Belleisle ferry landing

McKenzie Road in Nerepis

Sunset Valley Road

Norton Shore Road

Darlings Island Road

Beulah Camp Road

Milkish Creek Road

West Tenants Cove Road

Browns Cove Road

Elms Road

Ganong Road

Route 860 from the intersection of Route 860 at Lakeside Road to Stock Farm Road

District 5: Fredericton

Post Road

Scotchtown Road

Rusagonis Road

Old Glassville Road

Back Road from Benton Road to Scotchtown Road

Route 116 from Route 123 to Route 116 to Chipman village limits

Robertson Point Road in the Cambridge area

Waterville Road

Fanjoy Point Road

Elm Hill Road

Lakeview Road

Craft Cove Road

Newcastle Centre Road

Pondstream Road

Waterville Road

Duplissea Road

Fish Hatchery Road

Merritt Smith Road

Smith Road

Kenneth Road

Ferry Road

Waasis Farm Road

Dorrington Hill Road

City of Fredericton