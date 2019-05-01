Still trying to get around? Here are the roads closed because of flooding
If you're heading out on the road this week, there are still a number of flood-related road closures throughout the province, including the Trans-Canada Highway.
Trans-Canada Highway could reopen this week, says province
The provincial government says the stretch of road could open later this week. Floodwaters have receded from the pavement and debris cleanup is underway.
The province has put some road closures in an advisory on its website. Here is a list of additional flood-related road closures in the province:
District 1: Bathurst
- Wyers Brook Road
District 2: Miramichi
- Mullin Stream Road
- South Barnaby River Road
District 3: Moncton
- Steeves and Bannister Road
- Girouardville Road
- Saint-Maurice Road
District 4: Saint John
- Route 850 from Rogers Road to Whiting Lane
- Porter Road in Nauwigewauk
- Harding's Point Landing Road from ferry land to Route 845
- Woodsmans Point Road
- Route 850 from Upper Midland road to Belleisle ferry landing
- McKenzie Road in Nerepis
- Sunset Valley Road
- Norton Shore Road
- Darlings Island Road
- Beulah Camp Road
- Milkish Creek Road
- West Tenants Cove Road
- Browns Cove Road
- Elms Road
- Ganong Road
- Route 860 from the intersection of Route 860 at Lakeside Road to Stock Farm Road
District 5: Fredericton
- Post Road
- Scotchtown Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Old Glassville Road
- Back Road from Benton Road to Scotchtown Road
- Route 116 from Route 123 to Route 116 to Chipman village limits
- Robertson Point Road in the Cambridge area
- Waterville Road
- Fanjoy Point Road
- Elm Hill Road
- Lakeview Road
- Craft Cove Road
- Newcastle Centre Road
- Pondstream Road
- Waterville Road
- Duplissea Road
- Fish Hatchery Road
- Merritt Smith Road
- Smith Road
- Kenneth Road
- Ferry Road
- Waasis Farm Road
- Dorrington Hill Road
City of Fredericton
- Cityview Avenue
- Winslow Street
- Grey Street
- Alexandra Street
- Riverside Drive
- Corbett Avenue
- Hachey Avenue
- McMinniman Court
- Hossack Street
- Jarvis Street
- Timber Lane
- Alderwood Drive
- Lincoln Road
- Legere Street
- Bourque Lane
- McFadzen Lane
