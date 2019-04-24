Trans-Canada Highway remains closed, even though water is 'essentially' off the road
Emergency officials say it will take some time to clear debris from Trans-Canada Highway
A section of the Trans-Canada Highway is still closed Monday, after rising water levels reached the stretch of road late last week.
Greg MacCallum, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, said water is "essentially" off the road now. But it will take some time to clear debris from the highway.
MacCallum couldn't say when the road will reopen but said drivers can expect more information in the coming days.
The highway is closed from Exit 306 at Oromocto to Exit 423 at River Glade.
In Fredericton, park-and-ride services are still set up at the Regent Mall, Grant-Harvey Centre, Willie O'Ree Place and Brookside Mall.
The service offers a place to park and use the city's regular bus service. Parking is free and the bus costs $2.75 per trip.
People who have city-issued hang tags for downtown parking can use their hang tags to ride the bus.
The bus runs every half-hour during peak times and every hour throughout the day.
The province has put some road closures in an advisory on its website. Here is a list of additional flood-related road closures in the province:
City of Fredericton
- Cityview Avenue
- Alexandra Street
- Avondale Court
- Watters Drive
- Corbett Avenue
- Hachey Avenue
- Grey Street
- Winslow Street
- Riverside Drive
- McMinniman Court
- Alderwood Drive
- Timber Lane
- Hossack Street
- Jarvis Street
- Hazelwood Drive
- Legere Street
- Glasier Road
- Lincoln Road
- McFadzen Lane
- Bourque Lane
- Regan Street
- University Avenue
District 1: Bathurst
- Wyers Brook Road
District 2-Miramichi
- Mullin Stream Road
- South Barnaby River Road
District 3-Moncton
- Gray Road
- Range Road in Richibucto Village
- Steeves and Bannister Road
- Girouardville Road
- Saint-Maurice Road
District 4-Saint John
- Route 850 from Rogers road to Whiting Lane
- Harding's Point Landing Road
- Woodmans Point Road
- Porter Road
- Route 850 from Upper Midland road to Bellisle ferry landing
- McKenzie Road
- Sunset Valley Road
- Norton Shore Road
- Darlings Island Road
- Beulah Camp Road
- Milkish Creek Road
- West Tenants Cove Road
- Browns Cove Road
- Elms Road
- Ganong Road
- Route 860 from the intersection of Route 860 at Lakeside Road to Stock Farm Road
District 5-Fredericton
- Tripp Settlement Road
- Scotchtown Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Old Glassville Road
- Scotchtown Road
- Back Road from Benton Road to Scotchtown Road
- Route 710 from Nickerson Point Road to Henderson Settlement
- Route 116 from Route 123 to Route 116 to Chipman Village limits
- Fanjoy Point Road
- Lakeview Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Elm Hill Road
- Waterville Road
- Robertson Point Road in the Cambridge area
- Craft Cove Road
- Pondstream Road
- Newcastle Centre Road
- Duplissea Road
- Waterville Road
- Fish Hatchery Road
- Kenneth Road
- Merritt Smith Road
- Smith Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Waasis Farm Road
- Ferry Road in Jemseg
- Dorrington Hill Road
