Trans-Canada Highway remains closed, even though water is 'essentially' off the road

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway is still closed Monday, after rising water levels reached the stretch of road late last week.

Greg MacCallum, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, said water is "essentially" off the road now. But it will take some time to clear debris from the highway.

MacCallum couldn't say when the road will reopen but said drivers can expect more information in the coming days.

The highway is closed from Exit 306 at Oromocto to Exit 423 at River Glade.

In Fredericton, park-and-ride services are still set up at the Regent Mall, Grant-Harvey Centre, Willie O'Ree Place and Brookside Mall.

The service offers a place to park and use the city's regular bus service. Parking is free and the bus costs $2.75 per trip.

People who have city-issued hang tags for downtown parking can use their hang tags to ride the bus.

The bus runs every half-hour during peak times and every hour throughout the day.

The province has put some road closures in an advisory on its website. Here is a list of additional flood-related road closures in the province:

City of Fredericton

Cityview Avenue

Alexandra Street

Avondale Court

Watters Drive

Corbett Avenue

Hachey Avenue

Grey Street

Winslow Street

Riverside Drive

McMinniman Court

Alderwood Drive

Timber Lane

Hossack Street

Jarvis Street

Hazelwood Drive

Legere Street

Glasier Road

Lincoln Road

McFadzen Lane

Bourque Lane

Regan Street

University Avenue

District 1: Bathurst

Wyers Brook Road

District 2-Miramichi

Mullin Stream Road

South Barnaby River Road

District 3-Moncton

Gray Road

Range Road in Richibucto Village

Steeves and Bannister Road

Girouardville Road

Saint-Maurice Road

District 4-Saint John

Route 850 from Rogers road to Whiting Lane

Harding's Point Landing Road

Woodmans Point Road

Porter Road

Route 850 from Upper Midland road to Bellisle ferry landing

McKenzie Road

Sunset Valley Road

Norton Shore Road

Darlings Island Road

Beulah Camp Road

Milkish Creek Road

West Tenants Cove Road

Browns Cove Road

Elms Road

Ganong Road

Route 860 from the intersection of Route 860 at Lakeside Road to Stock Farm Road

District 5-Fredericton