These roads remain closed — even as flood waters drop along St. John River

As water levels start to recede, a number of roads remain closed across New Brunswick on Thursday.

The Trans-Canada Highway reopened Wednesday afternoon between Fredericton and Moncton, but more than 50 roads are still closed across the province since flooding started more than two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the province has put some road closures in an advisory on its website. Here is a list of additional flood-related road closures in the province:

District 1: Bathurst

Wyers Brook Road

District 2: Miramichi

Mullin Stream Road

South Barnaby River Road

District 3: Moncton

Steeves and Bannister Road

Girouardville Road

Saint-Maurice Road

District 4: Saint John

Porter Road

Route 850 from Rogers Road to Whiting Lane and from Upper Midland Road to the Belleisle ferry landing

McKenzie Road in Nerepis

Sunset Valley Road

Norton Shore Road

Route 850 from Upper Midland Road to Belleisle ferry landing

Beulah Camp Road

Milkish Creek Road

Darlings Island Road

West Tenants Cove Road

Browns Cove Road

Elms Road

Ganong Road

District 5: Fredericton

Route 123 at the intersection of Stevenson Road and Route 123 to Chipman limits

Post Road

Scotchtown Road

Rusagonis Road

Old Glassville Road

Back Road from Benton Road to Scotchtown Road

Robertson Point Road in the Cambridge area

Fanjoy Point Road in the Mill Cove area

Lakeview Road

Elm Hill Road

Waterville Road

Craft Cove Road

Pondstream Road

Newcastle Centre Road

Fish Hatchery Road

Duplissea Road

Smith Road

Merritt Smith Road

Ferry Road in Jemseg

Waasis Farm Road

Kenneth Road

Dorrington Hill Road

City of Fredericton