These roads remain closed — even as flood waters drop along St. John River
As water levels start to recede, a number of roads remain closed across New Brunswick on Thursday.
Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton reopened Wednesday afternoon
The Trans-Canada Highway reopened Wednesday afternoon between Fredericton and Moncton, but more than 50 roads are still closed across the province since flooding started more than two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the province has put some road closures in an advisory on its website. Here is a list of additional flood-related road closures in the province:
District 1: Bathurst
- Wyers Brook Road
District 2: Miramichi
- Mullin Stream Road
- South Barnaby River Road
District 3: Moncton
- Steeves and Bannister Road
- Girouardville Road
- Saint-Maurice Road
District 4: Saint John
- Porter Road
- Route 850 from Rogers Road to Whiting Lane and from Upper Midland Road to the Belleisle ferry landing
- McKenzie Road in Nerepis
- Sunset Valley Road
- Norton Shore Road
- Route 850 from Upper Midland Road to Belleisle ferry landing
- Beulah Camp Road
- Milkish Creek Road
- Darlings Island Road
- West Tenants Cove Road
- Browns Cove Road
- Elms Road
- Ganong Road
District 5: Fredericton
- Route 123 at the intersection of Stevenson Road and Route 123 to Chipman limits
- Post Road
- Scotchtown Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Old Glassville Road
- Back Road from Benton Road to Scotchtown Road
- Robertson Point Road in the Cambridge area
- Fanjoy Point Road in the Mill Cove area
- Lakeview Road
- Elm Hill Road
- Waterville Road
- Craft Cove Road
- Pondstream Road
- Newcastle Centre Road
- Fish Hatchery Road
- Duplissea Road
- Smith Road
- Merritt Smith Road
- Ferry Road in Jemseg
- Waasis Farm Road
- Kenneth Road
- Dorrington Hill Road
City of Fredericton
- Riverside Drive
- Corbett Avenue
- Hachey Avenue
- McMinniman Court
- Hossack Street
- Jarvis Street
- Alderwood Drive
- Timber Lane
- Lincoln Road
- Bourque Lane
- McFadzen Lane
- Hazelwood Drive
