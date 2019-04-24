Many New Brunswick roads still closed because of flooding

Receding floodwaters have allowed some roads in the province to reopen, particularly in Fredericton, but rain today could mean some may have to be closed again.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed at Jemseg from Exit 306 EB to Exit 423.

The company responsible for operating the highway between Moncton and Fredericton said that it could remain closed until early next week.

Some of the province's ferry services have been suspended due to weather and flooding as well.

Ferries suspended

Belleisle Bay

Evandale

Westfield

Summerville-Millidgeville

Grand Manan

Closures in Fredericton

Cityview Avenue

Lincoln Road, from Vanier Industrial Drive to just past Bourque Lane

Riverside Drive

Alderwood Drive

Timber Lane

Hazelwood Drive

McMinniman Court

Bourque Lane

Alexandra Street

Brunswick Street, from Church Street to Waterloo Row

Officers' Square parking lot

York Street Carpark

Upper Queen Street lot

St. Anne's Point Boulevard, Regent street ramp from Westmoreland Street Bridge

McFadzen Lane

Regan Street

Hachey Avenue

Corbett Avenue

Watters Drive

Winslow Street, from Grey Street to Alexandra Street

Grey Street, from Winslow Street to Waterloo Row

Hossack Street

Jarvis Street

Glasier Road

District 1: Bathurst

Wyers Brook Road

District 2: Miramichi

South Barnaby River Road

Mullin Stream Road, gravel section

District 3: Moncton

Range Road

Caledonia Mountain Road

District 4: Saint John

Sunset Valley Road

Robinson Road

Norton Shore Road from the Ketchum Road to the Perry Point Road, Kingston Corner

McKenzie Road

Milkish Creek Road

Carters Point Road

Elms Road

Darlings Island Road

Browns Cove Road

West Tenants Cove Road

Ganong Road

Beulah Camp Road

Route 850 from Upper Midland road to Bellisle Ferry landing, and from Rogers Road to Whiting Lane

Route 860 from the intersection of Route 860 at Lakeside Road to Stock Farm Road

Route 725, from the end of chipseal to the end of gravel

Loon Bay Road

Porter Road

Route 745, from Loon Bay Road to the end of gravel

Harding's Point Landing Road, from the ferry landing to Route 845

Basswood Ridge Road, from McMahon Road to Route 745 gravel section

Woodmans Point Road

Bloomfield Station Road, between Route 121 and Centennial Drive

Passekeag Road, from Centennial Drive to River Road

District 5: Fredericton area