Prepare for detours this weekend: Roads closed and ferries suspended because of flooding
Four of the province's river ferries have been suspended as a result of the flooding too
The flood situation across New Brunswick has caused more than 85 roads to remain closed or partially closed on Friday.
Drivers will still have to take a 90-kilometre detour through Saint John this weekend if they're planning to travel on the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton.
The Trans-Canada is closed from Exit 306 in Oromocto to Exit 423 in River Glade.
The company responsible for operating the highway between Moncton and Fredericton said that it could remain closed until early next week.
Google Maps is directing some drivers to take Route 10 to escape the Trans-Canada closure, however a stretch of Route 10 near Chipman is also closed because of the flooding.
Ferries suspended
- Belleisle Bay
- Evandale
- Westfield
- Peninsula Princess
Closures in Fredericton
- Burpee Street
- Cityview Avenue
- St. Mary's Street
- Cliffe Street
- Lincoln Road
- Wilsey Road
- Riverside Drive
- Alderwood Drive
- Timber Lane
- Hazelwood Drive
- McMinniman Court
- Beaverbrook Street
- Waterloo Row
- Alexandra Street
- University Avenue
- Brunswick Street, from Regent Street to York Street and from Church Street to Waterloo Row
- River Street
- Devonshire Drive
- Officers' Square parking lot
- Brunswick Street parking garage
- Upper Queen Street lot
- St. Anne's Point Boulevard
- Smythe Street
- Sumac Street
- Colwell Drive
- Bourque Lane
- McFadzen Lane
- Regan Street
- Hachey Avenue
- Corbett Avenue
- Watters Drive
- Winslow Street
- Grey Street, from Winslow Street to Waterloo Row
- King Street
- Queen Street
- St. John Street, from Brunswick Street to King Street
- Campbell Street
- Barker Street
- Station Road
- Union Street
- Carman Avenue
- Colwell Drive
- Hossack Street
- Jarvis Street
- Glasier Road
District 1: Bathurst
- Wyers Brook Road
District 2: Miramichi
- South Barnaby River Road
- Mullin Stream Road, gravel section
District 3: Moncton
- Range Road
- Caledonia Mountain Road
District 4: Saint John
- Sunset Valley Road
- Robinson Road
- Norton Shore Road from the Ketchum Road to the Perry Point Road, Kingston Corner
- McKenzie Road
- Milkish Creek Road
- Carters Point Road
- Elms Road
- Darlings Island Road
- Browns Cove Road
- West Tenants Cove Road
- Ganong Road
- Beulah Camp Road
- Route 850 form Upper Midland road to Bellisle Ferry landing
- Route 860 from the intersection of Route 860 at Lakeside Road to Stock Farm Road
- Route 725, from the end of chipseal to the end of gravel
- Route 850, from Rogers Road to Whiting Lane
- Loon Bay Road
- Porter Road
- Route 745, from Loon Bay Road to the end of gravel
- Harding's Point Landing Road, from the ferry landing to Route 845
- Basswood Ridge Road, from McMahon Road to Route 745 gravel section
- Woodmans Point Road
- Bloomfield Station Road, between Route 121 and Centennial Drive
- Passekeag Road, from Centennial Drive to River Road
District 5: Fredericton area
- Tweedside Road
- Scotchtown Road, between civic address 523 and 548 and between civic 608 and 640
- Back Road
- Robertson Point Road
- Elm Hill Road
- Fanjoy Point Road
- Lakeview Road
- Craft Cove Road
- Newcastle Centre Road
- Pondstream Road off of Route 690
- Fish Hatchery Road
- Duplissea Road
- Waasis Farm Road
- Ferry Road in Jemseg
- Merritt Smith Road in French Lake
- Smith Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Branch Road
- Waterville Road
- Sunpoke Road
- Tripp Settlement Road from Route 105
- Kenneth Road between the West Glassville Road and the West Cross Road in Kenneth
- Dorrington Hill Road, from the intersection of Johnson Settlement Road to Route 630
- Route 116
- Route 710, from Nickerson Point Road to Henderson Settlement
- Scotchtown Road
- Old Glassville Road
District 6: Edmundston
- Back Lake Road
With files from Colin McPhail
