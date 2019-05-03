Planning a road trip this weekend?

Roads are slowly starting to reopen as water levels recede, but there are still a number of them that are still closed due to flooding.

The province has put some road closures in an advisory on its website. Here is a list of additional flood-related road closures in the province:

District 1: Bathurst

Wyers Brook Road

District 2: Miramichi

Mullin Stream Road

South Barnaby River Road

District 3: Moncton

Girouardville Road

Saint-Maurice Road

District 4: Saint John

Route 850 from Ganong Road to Whiting Lane

McKenzie Road in Nerepis

Norton Shore Road

Route 850 from Upper Midland Road to Belleisle ferry landing

Sunset Valley Road

Milkish Creek Road

Beulah Camp Road

Darlings Island Road

West Tenants Cove Road

Browns Cove Road

Elms Road

Ganong Road

District 5: Fredericton

Route 123 from the intersection of Stevenson Road and Route 123 to Chipman town limits

Scotchtown Road

Rusagonis Road

Old Glassville Road

Back Road from Benton Road to Scotchtown Road

Fanjoy Point Road

Robertson Point Road in the Cambridge area.

Lakeview Road

Pondstream Road

Craft Cove Road

Newcastle Centre Road

Duplissea Road

Fish Hatchery Road

Kenneth Road

Ferry Road

Dorrington Hill Road

City of Fredericton