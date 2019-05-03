Going for a drive this weekend? Here are the latest road closures
Roads are slowly starting to reopen as water levels recede, but there are still a number of them that are still closed due to flooding.
Planning a road trip this weekend?
The province has put some road closures in an advisory on its website. Here is a list of additional flood-related road closures in the province:
District 1: Bathurst
- Wyers Brook Road
District 2: Miramichi
- Mullin Stream Road
- South Barnaby River Road
District 3: Moncton
- Girouardville Road
- Saint-Maurice Road
District 4: Saint John
- Route 850 from Ganong Road to Whiting Lane
- McKenzie Road in Nerepis
- Norton Shore Road
- Route 850 from Upper Midland Road to Belleisle ferry landing
- Sunset Valley Road
- Milkish Creek Road
- Beulah Camp Road
- Darlings Island Road
- West Tenants Cove Road
- Browns Cove Road
- Elms Road
- Ganong Road
District 5: Fredericton
- Route 123 from the intersection of Stevenson Road and Route 123 to Chipman town limits
- Scotchtown Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Old Glassville Road
- Back Road from Benton Road to Scotchtown Road
- Fanjoy Point Road
- Robertson Point Road in the Cambridge area.
- Lakeview Road
- Pondstream Road
- Craft Cove Road
- Newcastle Centre Road
- Duplissea Road
- Fish Hatchery Road
- Kenneth Road
- Ferry Road
- Dorrington Hill Road
City of Fredericton
- Hachey Avenue
- McMinniman Court
- Timber Lane
- Alderwood Drive
- Jarvis Street
- Hazelwood Drive
- Lincoln Road
- Bourque Lane
- McFadzen Lane
