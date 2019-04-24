Road closures and flooding: Here's what you need to know

Roads are still being forced to close more than a week after the St. John River started flooding.

In Fredericton, park-and-ride services are still set up at the Regent Mall, Grant-Harvey Centre, Willie O'Ree Place and Brookside Mall.

The service offers a place to park and use the city's regular bus service. Parking is free and the bus costs $2.75 per trip.

People who have city-issued hang tags for downtown parking can use their hang tags to ride the bus.

The bus runs every half-hour during peak times and every hour throughout the day.

Here is a list of flood-related road closures in the province:

City of Fredericton

Cityview Avenue

Alexandra Street

Avondale Court

Watters Drive

Corbett Avenue

Hachey Avenue

Grey Street

Winslow Street

Riverside Drive

McMinniman Court

Alderwood Drive

Timber Lane

Hossack Street

Jarvis Street

Hazelwood Drive

Legere Street

Glasier Road

Lincoln Road

McFadzen Lane

Bourque Lane

Regan Street

University Avenue

District 1: Bathurst

Wyers Brook Road

District 2-Miramichi

Mullin Stream Road

South Barnaby River Road

District 3-Moncton

Gray Road

Range Road in Richibucto Village

Steeves and Bannister Road

Girouardville Road

Saint-Maurice Road

District 4-Saint John

Bloomfield Station Road

Route 850 from Rogers road to Whiting Lane

Harding's Point Landing Road

Woodmans Point Road

Porter Road

Route 850 from Upper Midland road to Bellisle ferry landing

McKenzie Road

Sunset Valley Road

Norton Shore Road

Darlings Island Road

Beulah Camp Road

Milkish Creek Road

West Tenants Cove Road

Browns Cove Road

Elms Road

Ganong Road

Route 860 from the intersection of Route 860 at Lakeside Road to Stock Farm Road

District 5-Fredericton