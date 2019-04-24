Road closures pile up as flooding expands

Road closures continue to pile up as flooding persists along the St. John River today.

The Trans-Canada highway is down to one lane in some westbound sections between the Jemseg River bridge and St. John River bridge because of high water.

General manager of MRDC, the company that manages that stretch of road, said it is ready to close an eastbound lane, or a whole section of the highway if needed.

He said those decisions will be made later in the day.

In Fredericton, police are stationed at some barricades to prevent people from moving them or driving past. City Hall and city offices are closed Wednesday because of the flood. Government offices in downtown Fredericton are open for essential services only, and much of the downtown surface parking lots are closed.

Road closures in Fredericton

Here are the roads that are closed or partially closed because of flooding.

Burpee Street

Cityview Avenue

St. Mary's Street

Cliffe Street

Lincoln Road

Wilsey Road

Riverside Drive

Alderwood Drive

Timber Lane

Hazelwood Drive

McMinniman Court

Beaverbrook Street

Waterloo Row

Alexandra Street

University Avenue

Brunswick Street

River Street

Devonshire Drive

Officers' Square parking lot

Brunswick Street parking garage

Upper Queen Street lot

St. Anne's Point Boulevard

Smythe Street

Sumac Street

Colwell Drive

Bourque Lane

McFadzen Lane

Regan Street

Hachey Avenue

Corbett Avenue

Watters Drive

Winslow Street

Grey Street

King Street

Queen Street

Saint John Street

Campbell Street

Barker Street

Station Road

Union Street

Carman Avenue

Colwell Drive

Hossack Street

Jarvis Street

Glasier Road

District 5 - Fredericton area

Tweedside Road

Scotchtown Road

Back Road

Robertson Point Road

Elm Hill Road

Fanjoy Point Road

Lakeview Road

Craft Cove Road

Newcastle Centre Road

Pondstream Road off of Route 690

Fish Hatchery Road

Duplissea Road

Waasis Farm Road

Ferry Road in Jemseg

Merritt Smith Road in French Lake

Smith Road

Rusagonis Road

Branch Road

Waterville Road

Sunpoke Road

Tripp Settlement Road from Route 105

Kenneth Road between the West Glassville Road and the West Cross Road in Kenneth

Dorrington Hill Road, from the intersection of Johnson Settlement Road to Route 630

District 6 - Edmundston

Back Lake Road

Tinker Road

District 2 - Miramichi

South Barnaby River Road

Mullin Stream Road, gravel section

District 3 - Moncton

Midway Road

Range Road

Steeves and Bannister Road

District 1 - Bathurst

Wyers Brook Road

District 4 - Saint John