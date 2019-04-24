Road closures pile up as flooding expands
Here is a list of the road closed around the province on Wednesday
Road closures continue to pile up as flooding persists along the St. John River today.
The Trans-Canada highway is down to one lane in some westbound sections between the Jemseg River bridge and St. John River bridge because of high water.
General manager of MRDC, the company that manages that stretch of road, said it is ready to close an eastbound lane, or a whole section of the highway if needed.
He said those decisions will be made later in the day.
In Fredericton, police are stationed at some barricades to prevent people from moving them or driving past. City Hall and city offices are closed Wednesday because of the flood. Government offices in downtown Fredericton are open for essential services only, and much of the downtown surface parking lots are closed.
Road closures in Fredericton
Here are the roads that are closed or partially closed because of flooding.
- Burpee Street
- Cityview Avenue
- St. Mary's Street
- Cliffe Street
- Lincoln Road
- Wilsey Road
- Riverside Drive
- Alderwood Drive
- Timber Lane
- Hazelwood Drive
- McMinniman Court
- Beaverbrook Street
- Waterloo Row
- Alexandra Street
- University Avenue
- Brunswick Street
- River Street
- Devonshire Drive
- Officers' Square parking lot
- Brunswick Street parking garage
- Upper Queen Street lot
- St. Anne's Point Boulevard
- Smythe Street
- Sumac Street
- Colwell Drive
- Bourque Lane
- McFadzen Lane
- Regan Street
- Hachey Avenue
- Corbett Avenue
- Watters Drive
- Winslow Street
- Grey Street
- King Street
- Queen Street
- Saint John Street
- Campbell Street
- Barker Street
- Station Road
- Union Street
- Carman Avenue
- Hossack Street
- Jarvis Street
- Glasier Road
District 5 - Fredericton area
- Tweedside Road
- Scotchtown Road
- Back Road
- Robertson Point Road
- Elm Hill Road
- Fanjoy Point Road
- Lakeview Road
- Craft Cove Road
- Newcastle Centre Road
- Pondstream Road off of Route 690
- Fish Hatchery Road
- Duplissea Road
- Waasis Farm Road
- Ferry Road in Jemseg
- Merritt Smith Road in French Lake
- Smith Road
- Rusagonis Road
- Branch Road
- Waterville Road
- Sunpoke Road
- Tripp Settlement Road from Route 105
- Kenneth Road between the West Glassville Road and the West Cross Road in Kenneth
- Dorrington Hill Road, from the intersection of Johnson Settlement Road to Route 630
District 6 - Edmundston
- Back Lake Road
- Tinker Road
District 2 - Miramichi
- South Barnaby River Road
- Mullin Stream Road, gravel section
District 3 - Moncton
- Midway Road
- Range Road
- Steeves and Bannister Road
District 1 - Bathurst
- Wyers Brook Road
District 4 - Saint John
- Sunset Valley Road
- Robinson Road
- Norton Shore Road from the Ketchum Road to the Perry Point Road, Kingston Corner.
- McKenzie Road
- Milkish Creek Road
- Carters Point Road
- Elms Road
- Darlings Island Road
- Browns Cove Road
- West Tenants Cove Road
- Ganong Road
- Beulah Camp Road
- Route 850 form Upper Midland road to Bellisle Ferry landing
- Route 860 from the intersection of Route 860 at Lakeside Road to Stock Farm Road
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
