Northwestern villages seek public input on amalgamation

Two northwestern New Brunswick villages and surrounding local service districts are taking the first steps toward a possible amalgamation.

Normand Thériault, president of the regroupment committee, said there will be two public information sessions about the possible merger of Rivière-Verte, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and two local service districts.

The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening in Rivière-Verte, and the second is set for next Monday in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska.

Thériault said the meetings will determine if people approve of the committee performing a feasibility study.

"There's a paper to be signed to give us the right to do the study," he said.

"I hope they're going to give us the right to do the study," Thériault said. "After the study is going to be done, then we'll be able to say … is it the best for us? Is it not the best for us?"

Other amalgamations

Thériault said the villages and two LSDs have already been sharing emergency fire services. He said seeing amalgamations go well in Haut-Madawaska and the Rural Community of Saint-André inspired mayors and council to do the same.

There are some tax benefits to having a larger population, he said.

There have been some unsuccessful amalgamations attempts, such as Sussex and Sussex Corner.

If the study is approved, Thériault said the committee will be looking at all aspects of the villages.

"You'll be looking at … what they have in equipment, what they have in structures, in infrastructure, and what they have in debt," he said. "All those things are going to have to come out and see."

If an amalgamation goes through, he said, there would be one mayor and councillors from the two villages and the two LSDs.

But that all will be determined by the study, which if approved, will be out before a vote.

"There's not going to be a vote, not until late in November," he said. "We're going to have quite a few meetings with the people to tell them, 'Here's what this study [told] us and here you have a choice."