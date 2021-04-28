Riverview High School welders fired up for competition

Yacob Dahib loves to work with his hands, and doesn't see a desk job in his future. His dream career is to become a millwright.

The grade 11 Riverview High School student has been busy practising his welding skills in order to compete in the Skills Canada New Brunswick's secondary school welding competition.

Dahib said he's "100 per cent" nervous, but he's ready for the competition.

"The hardest part will probably be the other welders so they've probably got a lot more — they might have more practise, there's a lot more experienced welders." he said.

"This is my first year so, of course, there's going to be more experienced and a little bit better welders but I'm ready to take on the challenge."

Yacob Dahib says this is his first welding competition, and he's nervous, but ready. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

There are 80 competitors from 8 high schools around the province taking part in the event, which wraps up this week. Riverview High School has the largest number of students involved with 21 signed up.

Courtney Donovan, executive director of Skills Canada New Brunswick, said COVID 19 has made this year's event a little different. Usually 16 competitors take part, and compete in one location.

Because of the pandemic, schools are holding competitions on their own turf, so more students are getting involved.

John Jamieson, the metals processing teacher at Riverview High said this is a great opportunity for his students.

"The industry is watching. They're watching the young up and comers so it might be an opportunity for them to get hooked by someone in the industry a little early and possibly have a job right walking out of community college." he said.

Jamieson said interest in the trades seems to be picking up.

Young welders in Riverview get fired up for provincial competition CBC News New Brunswick 2:57 Riverview High School has the highest number of students in the province taking part in the Skills Canada New Brunswick welding competition. 2:57

"My enrolment has gone way up and it's to the point where some students are not able to get into the course. It's always stuffed." he said.

Jamieson said not everyone is cut out for university, and there is a demand for tradespeople.

"They can become apprentices and get working much faster and actually it's an industry that has a demand and there are jobs." Jamieson said.

While COVID-19 has changed a lot of things, Jamieson thinks there is a silver lining.

"Frankly I find that the COVID having a smaller class size, I'm able to really spend more time with an individual student, even though they do have some home learning. When they are here they get good quality time in the booth, there's not a queue of students waiting to get into the booth. It's less busy, it's more focused." he said.

John Jamieson, the metals processing teacher at Riverview High School, says the welding competition is a great experience for all of the students involved. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

That focus has helped Cole Wessell. The grade 12 student said his teacher has boosted his confidence.

"It means a lot because normally I wouldn't compete in something like this but J.J. pushed me to overstep my boundaries a little bit and I'm definitely more confident than I would have been otherwise if I wasn't in the competition." Wessell said.

Wessell, who hopes to become a pipeline welder, said he's nervous, but confident he'll "place pretty well".

Yacob Dahib also appreciates the guidance from his teacher.

"It's kind of nice that he wants me to be in the skills competition and it kind of gives me that challenge to work something out for my future and really see what my abilities can show me," he said.

Riverview High School grade 12 student Cole Wessell says he sees a future career in welding. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

Competitors must use different welding techniques and be able to read a detailed schematic diagram. Gold medal winners at the provincial level may qualify to represent the province at a virtual national competition in May.

Jamieson said no matter what happens, it's a fantastic experience for his students.

"I'm looking forward to it." he said. "It's a challenge that they're up for."