Skip to Main Content
Suspect arrested after shots fired at Riverview residence
New Brunswick

Suspect arrested after shots fired at Riverview residence

Codiac Regional RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old boy after shots were fired at a residence in Riverview Wednesday night.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night shortly after the incident

CBC News ·
Police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night in Riverview. (Submitted by Wade Perry)

Codiac Regional RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old boy after shots were fired at a residence in Riverview.

Police responded to a report of shots being fired at a residence on Wilson Road shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Four people were inside the home, and none of them were injured, police said.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for his own safety and remains in police custody.  

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Codiac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Four people were inside the Wilson Road home at the time, but no one was injured. (Submitted by Wade Perry)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|