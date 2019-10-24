Suspect arrested after shots fired at Riverview residence

Codiac Regional RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old boy after shots were fired at a residence in Riverview.

Police responded to a report of shots being fired at a residence on Wilson Road shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Four people were inside the home, and none of them were injured, police said.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for his own safety and remains in police custody.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Codiac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.