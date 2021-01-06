RCMP issue alerts about search for Riverview shooting suspect

RCMP are warning New Brunswickers about a man "believed to be carrying firearms with intent to use them."

They issued two emergency alerts shortly before midnight Tuesday about their search in the Greater Moncton area for Janson Bryan Baker, 24.

Baker is a suspect in a shooting that occurred near Riverview High School Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., when a man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Const. Hans Ouellette confirmed in a subsequent news release.

Riverview is just southeast of Moncton.

Police believe Baker is driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with black tinted windows.

He is described as being five feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Baker, they should not to approach him, but should call RCMP immediately, said Ouellette.

As police search for Baker, the public is asked not to post officer locations on social media.

Earlier in the day, Riverview Mayor Ann Seamans told CBC News that RCMP had updated her after they responded to the shooting incident.

"I don't have all the information at this time, other than what I'm hearing is that they have it in control and [are] confident that there's no danger to our citizens," she had said.

People should only call 9-1-1 if they've seen Baker or have information on his whereabouts, said Ouellette.

"Do not call 9-1-1 or police directly to seek additional information. It's important to keep police phone lines available for information related to locate the individual," he said.

RCMP New Brunswick will be updating its social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter as needed, he added.

The school will be closed Wednesday, the Anglophone East School District posted on Twitter.