Riverview shooting suspect arrested in Amherst

RCMP in Nova Scotia have arrested a man suspected of shooting another man outside Riverview High School.

At 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, the RCMP tweeted that Janson Bryan Baker was arrested "without incident" in Amherst, where his car was found abandoned earlier in the day.

Police in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick were looking for Baker, 24, the suspect in the shooting that occurred near the Riverview school southeast of Moncton on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. A man was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

09:37 The vehicle driven by Janson Bryan Baker has been located in Amherst, NS. He has not been found. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNB</a> are working closely with Amherst Police and the RCMP NS. We continue to actively investigate leads in NB to locate him. —@RCMPNB

Police described Baker as armed and dangerous.

Just before 11 a.m. RCMP in Nova Scotia said on Twitter that they'd requested an alert about the search be issued in that province. The alert was sent to Nova Scotians just before 11:30 a.m.

Abandoned car discovered just before 8 a.m.

The black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with black tinted windows Baker was driving was found abandoned in Amherst, N.S., on Wednesday just before 8 a.m.

Amherst Police Chief Dwayne Pike said the vehicle appeared suspicious and had likely been there "a few hours."

"It appears it had been there a while," he said.

RCMP have provided few details about the shooting or the victim. They didn't respond to questions or confirm an incident had even occurred until a few hours after the shooting.

"We believe the man was approached by an individual he did not know in a black Hyundai Elantra who demanded his bag," RCMP spokesperson Hans Ouellette said Wednesday.

"The individual in the car discharged a firearm towards the man."

Police don't believe the two men knew each other.

Ouellette wouldn't say what type of gun was used in the shooting, although he told Information Morning Moncton it wasn't a BB gun.

Border between N.B. and N.S. open

Amherst Mayor David Kogon said the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border is open, and with a New Brunswick licence plate, the suspect would've been able to drive across it without being seen or checked.

Baker was believed to be driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with black tinted windows. (RCMP)

"Not a surprise that car could get into Nova Scotia without alerting the authorities," he told CBC News.

Kogon said the suspect brings back memories of the mass shootings across Nova Scotia in April, and he urged people to be cautious.

"They certainly need to be cautious, that they should be wary before they answer their door and maybe try to stay a little closer to home until this suspect is brought into custody."

Schools closed in Anglophone East

All schools in the Anglophone East School District were closed as RCMP searched for Baker.

In Francophone South, schools in Moncton and Dieppe were also closed.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNB</a> search continues for Janson Bryan Baker. Residents of Greater Moncton can go about their everyday business but with caution. If you should see Baker or his vehicle, a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra, NB licence plate JUN 296 , call police. —@RCMPNB

Police said he was "believed to be carrying firearms with intent to use them."

Suspect has a history of criminal offences

Parole Board of Canada records say Baker had served a four-year prison sentence for a series of crimes in April 2016, including a bank robbery.

The documents say he and a co-accused entered a bank in Moncton wearing a mask and pointed a weapon at customers and tellers, demanded money and fled.

He was also convicted of attempted robbery after threatening a taxi driver with a knife and demanding money.

The board imposed conditions such as abstaining from use of drugs and alcohol when he reached the end of his prison sentence in January 2020.

Residents on edge

If anyone sees Baker, they should not approach him but should call RCMP immediately, Ouellette said.

As police search for Baker, the public is asked not to post officer locations on social media.

The shooting has many people in the Moncton area on edge, coming just months after the shooting deaths of 22 people in the Portapique, N.S., area and because of the city's experience in 2014 when three RCMP officers were shot.

Some people say they were up all night after getting the first alert message shortly before midnight.

05:55 - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNB</a> continue to search for Jansen Bryan Baker. He is believed to be armed and may be driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with black tinted windows. If sighted do not approach and call the RCMP immediately. <a href="https://t.co/eNoDwZKyl4">pic.twitter.com/eNoDwZKyl4</a> —@RCMPNB

"The alerts woke me up," said Libby Drolet. "It was hard not being on the edge due to what happened last year."

A man who lives in the neighbourhood where the shooting took place said people were extremely anxious for a few hours afterward and could have used more information.

"I get it's a scary and dangerous thing for the police, but residents of the area literally had no idea what was going on," said Millan Brown.

Brown, who can see Riverview High School from his house, said he was at work last night and his wife was "terrified" being home alone.

"She obviously closed the curtains, made sure the doors are locked but it was still a scary feeling," he said. "We're not far removed from the Justin Bourque or Nova Scotia lunatic incidents."

Public needs to exercise caution

Early Tuesday evening, Riverview Mayor Ann Seamans said she was told by police the public was not in danger, but RCMP said the emergency alert a few hours later.

On Wednesday, she said residents should follow directives from RCMP and exercise caution.

"We all have to think about what's going on behind the scenes and what they're doing to get that information," she said.

The first emergency alert was issued around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday and was received by people as far away as Saint John. (Submitted)

Rick Cuming, president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association, said response teams will be rolling out for schools in the Moncton area to allow staff and students to talk about the situation.

"We understand this is a trying time for the entire community, and schools and teachers as integral parts of this community, are certainly feeling this as well," he said.