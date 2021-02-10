Gnomes, Bernie and an active volcano: Riverview holds sculpture competition
Competition has been so popular the town pushed back the deadline
More than 250 Riverview residents are taking a crack at winning their town's first snow sculpture challenge.
Neighbours Tracy Keeping and Bonnie Moreton worked on their entry for two days.
"With COVID, we are looking for things to do," said Keeping.
"I suggested to Bonnie if we wanted to contribute we do a couple of gnomes."
The pair used their pre-made snow sculpture kits, handed out by the the Town of Riverview, to get started.
Keeping was one of 300 people who signed up for a kit, which includes a five-gallon bucket and a ''quarter-pounder," a wooden tool hand-made by the Codiac Woodworkers Guild to pack the snow in the bucket.
They made the bodies of their gnomes first, then Moreton used a smaller bucket to form the heads.
"We put the hats on when we finished up that day, and then came back the next day and and put the colouring on it and finished doing the last of the decor," said Keeping.
The nose on one of the gnomes came from another gnome Moreton had at her house. The other nose is made of stuffed nylons. Their toes are old flower pots.
Theirs is a separate category specially for creators of snow gnomes. The winner is chosen through a random draw. It's the same system for the "community" category, which sees participants making any sculpture they like.
The third and final category is for those looking to compete in the big leagues. The creative snow sculpture winner is chosen by a panel of judges with a grand prize of a weekend in a yurt in Alma, snowshoe rental included.
The contest was supposed to close last Sunday, but there was so much enthusiasm and only lately, snow, organizers decided to extend the competition another week.
Charles MacDougall, community recreation worker with the town of Riverview, said "it's been a great success so far and we have great snow outside."
To enter the contest, participants take a picture and send it to the town. MacDougall said this is no snowman-making contest, although one entry is a large snowman holding up a smaller snowman, à la Lion King.
"So many different types of animals and people, we've seen celebrities being sculpted, we've seen, large landscapes being sculpted," said MacDougall.
"It's really great to see the variety."
The sculpture competition is one of many events the town is hosting over 10 days as part of its Winter Carnival, most of which have had to be organized completely differently because of COVID-19.
The mayor's luncheon, which would normally be held in person, is at the Homestead Restaurant but it's to be eaten at the participants' leisure, thanks to 300 gift certificates mailed out by the town.
Other activities include crokicurl, an outdoor mix of curling and crokinole.
" And as of Friday … you can book a time slot with your family to come play this great Canadian sport," said MacDougall.
