More than 250 Riverview residents are taking a crack at winning their town's first snow sculpture challenge.

Neighbours Tracy Keeping and Bonnie Moreton worked on their entry for two days.

"With COVID, we are looking for things to do," said Keeping.

"I suggested to Bonnie if we wanted to contribute we do a couple of gnomes."

Bonnie Moreton, shown here with two snow gnomes she made with her neighbour, Tracy Keeping. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

The pair used their pre-made snow sculpture kits, handed out by the the Town of Riverview, to get started.

Hundreds of sculptures rise from the snowbanks of Riverview CBC News New Brunswick Video 2:23 More than 250 people have entered Riverview's first snow sculpture challenge. 2:23

Keeping was one of 300 people who signed up for a kit, which includes a five-gallon bucket and a ''quarter-pounder," a wooden tool hand-made by the Codiac Woodworkers Guild to pack the snow in the bucket.

For their first attempt at competitive snow sculpting, Denise Babin and her daughter Alexandra made this dragon. Alexandra made the design, and her mother helped with the features. (Denise Babin/submitted)

They made the bodies of their gnomes first, then Moreton used a smaller bucket to form the heads.

"We put the hats on when we finished up that day, and then came back the next day and and put the colouring on it and finished doing the last of the decor," said Keeping.

Paul, Kim, Hunter and Cohen Crevatin entered their giant Totoro in the competition. (Kim Crevatin/submitted)

The nose on one of the gnomes came from another gnome Moreton had at her house. The other nose is made of stuffed nylons. Their toes are old flower pots.

Theirs is a separate category specially for creators of snow gnomes. The winner is chosen through a random draw. It's the same system for the "community" category, which sees participants making any sculpture they like.

Meredith Aaren Kiley, her husband Sean and their children Ronan and Isabella created Alice Through the Looking Glass and other snow sculptures on their front lawn. (Meredith Aaren Kiley)

The third and final category is for those looking to compete in the big leagues. The creative snow sculpture winner is chosen by a panel of judges with a grand prize of a weekend in a yurt in Alma, snowshoe rental included.

The contest was supposed to close last Sunday, but there was so much enthusiasm and only lately, snow, organizers decided to extend the competition another week.

Jacob Cain Henwood with a blue cat he made for the Riverview snow sculpture contest. (Sarah Cain/submitted)

Charles MacDougall, community recreation worker with the town of Riverview, said "it's been a great success so far and we have great snow outside."

To enter the contest, participants take a picture and send it to the town. MacDougall said this is no snowman-making contest, although one entry is a large snowman holding up a smaller snowman, à la Lion King.

Kim Kirkpatrick made a 'Bernie Sanders at the inauguration' sculpture, with a sign that reads Bernie 4 Mayor. (Kim Kirkpatrick/submitted)

"So many different types of animals and people, we've seen celebrities being sculpted, we've seen, large landscapes being sculpted," said MacDougall.

"It's really great to see the variety."

Parents Andrew and Rachelle Dickie with their kids, left to right, Noah, Anna and Olivia. (Rachelle Dickie/submitted)

The sculpture competition is one of many events the town is hosting over 10 days as part of its Winter Carnival, most of which have had to be organized completely differently because of COVID-19.

Rudy Walters and his son Arthur turned their sculpture into everyone's favourite science experiment, the baking soda and vinegar volcano. (Rudy Walters/submitted)

The mayor's luncheon, which would normally be held in person, is at the Homestead Restaurant but it's to be eaten at the participants' leisure, thanks to 300 gift certificates mailed out by the town.

Other activities include crokicurl, an outdoor mix of curling and crokinole.

" And as of Friday … you can book a time slot with your family to come play this great Canadian sport," said MacDougall.