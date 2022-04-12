Riverview greenlights rec centre design work, despite uncertain funding

Riverview is moving ahead with design work on a new recreation centre as provincial and federal funding remains uncertain.

The southeast New Brunswick town plans to build a new indoor pool and field house at a cost estimated around $33.1 million.

While some work on the site near Mill Creek Park was expected to begin last fall, town staff say it was "paused" while awaiting word on $7.8 million in provincial and $13 million in federal funding.

David Shea, the town's director of parks, recreation and community relations, told councillors last month that the town had essentially reached a standstill.

Staff recommended going ahead with design work, and councillors voted unanimously in favour of the move Monday.

The proposed facility is estimated to cost about $32.6 million. Final design work is expected to result in a new cost estimate. (Town of Riverview)

"So there was some pause while we were waiting for those partners to come to the table," Shea said in an interview Tuesday.

"But given the current delays, we wanted to make sure the project can somewhat remain on track and continue on that next stage of design work."

Moving ahead to design work is a step staff warned poses a risk that the spending won't be covered if they do get funding.

The town is seeking money through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Fund. It requires approval of the application before any eligible costs are incurred.

The town had hoped to start site preparation last fall with construction beginning this spring, but work has been paused while the town waits for federal and provincial funding decisions. (Town of Riverview)

There was no discussion ahead of Monday's vote, though when the issue was discussed at a March 28 committee meeting Coun. Heath Johnson spoke in favour of going ahead with design work.

"So we need the information, and this would keep the project moving along and potentially not delay it much further," Johnson said.

The work carried out on the project so far has analyzed how much space its various components may require, and roughly where in the building those components should be located.

Based on that, the town has estimated the project could cost $33 million. However, that estimate comes with a 25 per cent range, meaning the cost could be from about $24 to $41 million. Further design work is expected to refine the cost estimate and result in a range of 10 per cent.

The town is expecting to pay $7 million of the project's total cost. A community fundraiser has already reached $1.7 million of its $2 million target.

While substantial work has been paused, the town carried out geotechnical work, land surveying, rezoning of the property and community consultation. The town gave third reading Monday to a bylaw rezoning a 43-acre parcel of land where the building will be constructed at the end of Runneymeade Road.

Staff say that while the funding remains unsecured, the town has received letters of support from local MPs and MLAs. Staff told council that other requests for joint funding have taken years to get approved.

Province reviewing application

Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, a spokesperson for the province's Regional Development Corporation, said it is in regular contact with the town about its funding application.

"As the town is aware, the province is reviewing a number of culture and recreation projects and the total cost of these requests outweigh the remaining eligible federal Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA) dollars," Hurley-Corbyn said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

Hurley-Corbyn said the province is preparing a plan to "maximize the remaining federal funds with the objective to advance as many priority infrastructure projects as possible." Hurley-Corbyn said that plan must be completed before the end of the fiscal year.

A spokesperson for Infrastructure Canada said the federal department has yet to receive an application, which would come from the province under a joint funding agreement for the program signed in 2018.

The facility is expected to be more than 6,500 square metres. The aquatic centre would feature a 25 meter, 8-lane pool with adjacent leisure pool. It will replace the town's Pat Crossman Memorial Aquatic Centre.