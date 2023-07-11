Riverview rec centre to have 2 extra swim lanes after anonymous $2M donation

A pool in Riverview's planned recreation centre will have two more swim lanes thanks to an anonymous $2 million donation.

Town councillors voted unanimously in favour of accepting the donation, as well as exploring the feasibility of including an outdoor skate park at the recreation centre, on Monday evening.

The donation means a planned 25-metre, eight lane pool will instead have 10 lanes.

The centre's plans also include a separate leisure pool, a walking track, field house with a removable artificial turf, meeting room, and a fitness centre.

It wasn't clear if the donor is a company or an individual, or when they first approached the town. The town did not provide an interview.

"The donor wishes to remain anonymous in all regards," Ashly Barron, a spokesperson for the town, said in an email. "We would like to respect their privacy until otherwise granted permission to share publicly."

The entrance of the proposed recreation centre, which would be build near an entrance to the Mill Creek Nature Park. (MJMA Architecture & Design and Acre Architects)

A staff report to town council says that as part of a fundraising campaign for the facility, it was approached by a donor who wanted to provide the funds to cover an increase in the number of lanes by two "based on opportunities it would provide the region as a facility of choice."

The report goes on to say the extra lanes would mean the facility could host larger swim meets and it would be the only facility in the Maritimes with 10 lanes.

"Additional lanes would permit significant flexibility for programming, capacity and revenues with minimal modification to the overall facility," the report states.

Competitions requiring 50-metre lanes would still require travel to other locations, such as Saint John's Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

It's welcome news for a competitive swimming program in Riverview.

Katherine Trevors, head coach of the Codiac Vikings Aquatic Club, said in an email that the extra lanes would be great for the club.

"More space to grow and evolve, less lane crowding as our team grows, flexibility to offer better swim schedules with the possibilities of more pool sharing to cater to programming, patrons and swim team, and of course the extended space to host swim meets of significant size and talent," Trevors said.

Construction of the centre is expected to start in 2024, pending final approval by town council. (MJMA Architecture & Design and Acre Architects)

In May, architects presented an update to town council with the building estimated to cost between $39.1 million and $45.9 million.

The town is contributing nearly $14 million to the project. The federal and provincial governments will be contributing around $20 million and $6 million, respectively.

There is also a community fundraising effort, but Barron declined to say how much it has raised so far.

Councillors asked David Shea, the town's director of parks, recreation, and community relations, whether the revision of the building plans to include more lanes would affect its timeline.

Shea said it's not expected to result in delays.

Revised plans are expected to go to town council in September. Councillors will then vote on issuing a construction tender. Once the bids are received, a final vote on whether to go ahead with construction will take place.

Barron said construction is now expected to start in 2024.

A rendering of the lobby of the proposed recreation centre. (MJMA Architecture & Design and Acre Architects)

The town plans to decommission the Pat Crossman Memorial Aquatic Centre, a six-lane, 25-metre pool, once the new recreation centre opens.

Much of the brief council discussion Monday focused on the skate park aspect. The staff report says the town's five-year capital plan had up to $350,000 earmarked in 2025 for the community's first outdoor skate park.

"I just wanted to say I'm really happy that staff are exploring the outdoor skate park portion at this location," Coun. Jeremy Thorne said.