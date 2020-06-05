RCMP seek help to find missing Hillsborough man

Riverview RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a 47-year-old Hillsborough, N.B., man who has been missing for more than a week.

Jason Rees was last seen on Fairview Avenue in Hillsborough on June 10. He was reported missing to police on June 15.

He may be driving a black 2014 Honda CTX700 with the N.B. licence YMF36.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Riverview RCMP at 506-387-2222.